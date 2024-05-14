Russian soldier shoots Vovchansk civilian point-blank, another person missing – Ukraine's Prosecutor's Office
The Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office has reported that a Russian soldier shot a local resident point-blank on 14 May, in the village of Starytsia in the Vovchansk hromada [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]. Moreover, another man went missing during an armed attack.
Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office
Quote: "The investigation reports that a Russian soldier shot a 46-year-old local man point-blank in the village of Starytsia in the Vovchansk hromada on 14 May 2024.
There is also information that a civilian went missing during an armed attack of the occupiers on 14 May. His current location is unknown. As of now, the law enforcement considers several versions: illegal imprisonment of a civilian by Russian troops or his murder."
Details: The fighting is still ongoing in this settlement.
