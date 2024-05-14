All Sections
Russian soldier shoots Vovchansk civilian point-blank, another person missing – Ukraine's Prosecutor's Office

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 14 May 2024, 18:15
Russian soldier shoots Vovchansk civilian point-blank, another person missing – Ukraine's Prosecutor's Office
A stock photo of a Russian soldier: Getty Images

The Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office has reported that a Russian soldier shot a local resident point-blank on 14 May, in the village of Starytsia in the Vovchansk hromada [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]. Moreover, another man went missing during an armed attack.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote: "The investigation reports that a Russian soldier shot a 46-year-old local man point-blank in the village of Starytsia in the Vovchansk hromada on 14 May 2024.

There is also information that a civilian went missing during an armed attack of the occupiers on 14 May. His current location is unknown. As of now, the law enforcement considers several versions: illegal imprisonment of a civilian by Russian troops or his murder."

Details: The fighting is still ongoing in this settlement.

Subjects: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office
Kharkiv Oblast
