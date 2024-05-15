All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US advises China to stop supporting Russia on the eve of Putin's visit

Ivashkiv OlenaWednesday, 15 May 2024, 01:23
US advises China to stop supporting Russia on the eve of Putin's visit
US Department of State sign. Stock photo: open sources

The United States is advising China to stop supporting Russia in its aggressive policy against Ukraine if Beijing hopes to restore productive relations with Europe.

Source: Vedant Patel, deputy spokesman for the US Department of State, reported by Ukrinform

Quote: "If China purports to want good relations with Europe and other countries, it cannot continue to fuel the biggest threat to European security, and that is Russia’s aggression on Ukraine."

Advertisement:

Details: Patel stressed that this is not only the position of the United States; the same opinion has been clearly expressed by the G7 countries, NATO allies and the European Union.

Patel noted that if China stopped supporting Russia, it would be difficult for it to maintain the war against Ukraine. No country should provide Russian leader Vladimir Putin with a platform to wage his aggressive war against Ukraine.

He also said that the United States and other Western countries cannot go back to "business as usual" with Russia or turn a blind eye to its clear violations of international law.

Background:

Putin stated in April that he was going to visit China in May.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: USAChina
Advertisement:

Explosions rock Luhansk: Russians claim missile strike on their military camp

Iranian President Raisi killed in helicopter crash

Ukraine's Air Force downs all 29 Russian Shahed drones overnight

Ukrainian electricity provider reveals how much longer blackouts will go on and whether warmer weather will have an impact

Helicopter with Iranian President aboard crashes on border with Azerbaijan

Drones of Ukraine's Security Service attack and set airfield and oil refinery on fire in Russia's Krasnodar Oblast – SSU source

All News
USA
Other countries have provided three times more economic aid to Ukraine than US – US Secretary of State
Blinken reveals contents of US-Ukraine bilateral security agreement
Kharkiv and its oblast need 2 Patriots – Zelenskyy during meeting with US Secretary of State
RECENT NEWS
14:29
UK intelligence says Russia has labour shortage problems
13:53
Russian strikes on recreation area in Kharkiv Oblast: another fatality found in water body
13:03
Russian cruise missile downed over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
12:29
Consumers in 7 Ukrainian oblasts remain without power supply due to Russian attacks
12:10
Peace on Russian terms will not mean an end to human suffering – Estonian PM
12:01
Situation across war zone has escalated, Ukrainian and Russian forces clash 30 times since start of day – Ukraine's General Staff
11:54
Russians hit Kherson, killing one man – video
11:45
Ukrainian drone attack on Slavyansk oil refinery: Russians confirm damage at plant
11:30
Explosions rock Luhansk: Russians claim missile strike on their military camp
11:21
Estonian PM reveals some countries are already training military in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: