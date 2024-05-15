US advises China to stop supporting Russia on the eve of Putin's visit

The United States is advising China to stop supporting Russia in its aggressive policy against Ukraine if Beijing hopes to restore productive relations with Europe.

Source: Vedant Patel, deputy spokesman for the US Department of State, reported by Ukrinform

Quote: "If China purports to want good relations with Europe and other countries, it cannot continue to fuel the biggest threat to European security, and that is Russia’s aggression on Ukraine."

Details: Patel stressed that this is not only the position of the United States; the same opinion has been clearly expressed by the G7 countries, NATO allies and the European Union.

Patel noted that if China stopped supporting Russia, it would be difficult for it to maintain the war against Ukraine. No country should provide Russian leader Vladimir Putin with a platform to wage his aggressive war against Ukraine.

He also said that the United States and other Western countries cannot go back to "business as usual" with Russia or turn a blind eye to its clear violations of international law.

Background:

Putin stated in April that he was going to visit China in May.

