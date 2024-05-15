Russians report large-scale missile attack on temporarily occupied Sevastopol

An air-raid warning was issued in temporarily occupied Crimea on the night of 14-15 May. Traffic on the Crimean Bridge was suspended for a while, air defences were responding to an attack and explosions were heard.

Source: Mikhail Razvozhayev, Russian-appointed governor of Sevastopol; Astra, a Russian Telegram channel

Details: Razvozhayev said that the Russians had "repelled a large-scale attack on Sevastopol".

He also said that air defence systems shot down several missiles over the water area and in the vicinity of the Belbek airfield.

Astra reported, citing local residents, that there were "about 20 missiles" and that "something is still burning" near the Belbek airfield.

Background:

On Monday 13 May, at around 06:00, several missiles (supposedly Storm Shadows) attacked Russian military unit 85683 on Mount Ai-Petri in Crimea. The mountain is home to a "secret" air defence base of the 3rd Radio-Technical Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces.

