Romanian PM satisfied with Russian reaction to discussion about Patriot for Ukraine

Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said that discussions about his country's provision of a Patriot system for Ukraine do not mean it is impossible, and he noted that he was satisfied with the Kremlin's reaction to such plans.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Romanian 24-hour news channel Digi24.

Details: In an interview, Ciolacu was asked whether the defence minister's position that the Romanian Patriot is necessary for Romania itself means that the system cannot be given to Ukraine.

Marcel Ciolacu replied that such a conclusion was premature.

"The decision will be made at the Supreme National Defence Council, as it should," the prime minister said. He added that he had spoken with the Romanian president on this topic but would not disclose the details.

"And we also saw the Kremlin's reaction...with a veiled threat to Romania. In other words, Moscow is very concerned about Romania's possible solution. But Russia will not attack Romania, " Ciolacu said.

Marcel Ciolacu recalled that the country is not alone but a member of NATO, and that Russia now clearly has neither the resources nor reason to attack Romania.

"I repeat, now there is no threat that Russia would attack Romania – it is illogical for them to do this. I am pleased with Moscow's response. This means that our decisions have weight, and they are afraid that the world will mobilise efforts against dictator Putin," Marcel Ciolacu said.

Background:

President Klaus Iohannis said during a visit to the US that Romania may consider transferring one of its Patriot systems to Ukraine.

Although Romania currently operates only one Patriot system, Iohannis said another is almost ready for use.

Following requests from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, EU governments last month called for more necessary air defence systems to be provided to Kyiv.

Germany promised to provide additional Patriot systems, and Spain said it would supply anti-aircraft missiles to these air defenсe systems. Margarita Robles, Defenсe Minister, reported that Ukraine has already received these missiles.

