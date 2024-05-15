All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Security Service detains associates of former Ukrainian lawmaker in Kyiv for organising acts of information sabotage – photo

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 15 May 2024, 13:22
Ukraine's Security Service detains associates of former Ukrainian lawmaker in Kyiv for organising acts of information sabotage – photo
Denys Zharkykh (left) and Viktor Medvedchuk (right). Photo: Radio Liberty

Ukrainian law enforcement officers have exposed individuals based in Kyiv who were working on media products for a pro-Russian project run by Viktor Medvedchuk. The latter is a former Ukrainian pro-Russian politician to whose daughter Putin is godfather and who was stripped of his Ukrainian citizenship, leader of pro-Kremlin Opposition Platform for Life (OPFL).

Source: Security Service of Ukraine (SSU); Kyiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office; Prosecutor General's Office (PGO); Ukrainska Pravda source in law enforcement

Quote from SSU: "The Security Service has exposed an underground cell of the pro-Kremlin political project Other Ukraine in Kyiv. In Russia, this organisation is run by Viktor Medvedchuk, who is accused of treason [in Ukraine] and coordinates his activities with [Russia's] Federal Security Service (FSB).

Advertisement:

In Kyiv, the project was run by a group of [Russian] proxies engaged in information sabotage against Ukraine. In particular, its members disseminated video content discrediting the Defence Forces and calling on Ukrainians to lay down their arms and surrender to the invaders."

Quote from PGO: "The investigation has found that the former leader of the pro-Kremlin party OPFL, which is banned in Ukraine, registered a public organisation in Russia. The head of the executive committee of this organisation is a former journalist who is a member of his media holding.

The journalist works for the Kremlin project. He engaged a member of his family and a woman he knew living in Kyiv to create propaganda materials. Under his instructions, the woman created anti-Ukrainian cartoons. The media product was posted on the organisation's website and social media."

 
Evidence of communications regarding the anti-Ukrainian media product with Denys Zharkykh. Photo: SSU

The SSU indicates that Denys Zharkykh, a former presenter on Medvedchuk-owned TV channels and current head of his organisation Other Ukraine in Moscow, oversaw the project.

An Ukrainska Pravda source said the videos were created by screenwriter and artist Nataliia Mykhailova. For each video, the woman received a salary, which was handed over to her in Kyiv by Denys Zharkykh's father, Yurii.

 
The suspects have been detained. Photo: Kyiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office
 
The suspects have been detained. Photo: Kyiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

At present, all three suspects have been served with a notice of suspicion of high treason committed under martial law. Denys Zharkykh has been served in absentia.

Experts concluded that the video contained signs of violation of the foundations of state security in the information sector.

A motion to impose a pre-trial restriction on the suspects in the form of no-alternative custody has been filed with the court, the Kyiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office said.

 Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: MedvedchukState Security Service of UkrainepropagandaKyiv
Advertisement:

Explosions rock Luhansk: Russians claim missile strike on their military camp

Iranian President Raisi killed in helicopter crash

Ukraine's Air Force downs all 29 Russian Shahed drones overnight

Ukrainian electricity provider reveals how much longer blackouts will go on and whether warmer weather will have an impact

Helicopter with Iranian President aboard crashes on border with Azerbaijan

Drones of Ukraine's Security Service attack and set airfield and oil refinery on fire in Russia's Krasnodar Oblast – SSU source

All News
Medvedchuk
Ukrainian asset recovery agency puts pro-Russian oligarch's car and watches up for sale
Czechia adds pro-Russian Ukrainian MP Medvedchuk to sanctions list
Wife of pro-Kremlin Ukrainian oligarch with links to Putin launches film studio in Russia
RECENT NEWS
14:29
UK intelligence says Russia has labour shortage problems
13:53
Russian strikes on recreation area in Kharkiv Oblast: another fatality found in water body
13:03
Russian cruise missile downed over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
12:29
Consumers in 7 Ukrainian oblasts remain without power supply due to Russian attacks
12:10
Peace on Russian terms will not mean an end to human suffering – Estonian PM
12:01
Situation across war zone has escalated, Ukrainian and Russian forces clash 30 times since start of day – Ukraine's General Staff
11:54
Russians hit Kherson, killing one man – video
11:45
Ukrainian drone attack on Slavyansk oil refinery: Russians confirm damage at plant
11:30
Explosions rock Luhansk: Russians claim missile strike on their military camp
11:21
Estonian PM reveals some countries are already training military in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: