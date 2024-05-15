Ukraine's Security Service detains associates of former Ukrainian lawmaker in Kyiv for organising acts of information sabotage – photo

Ukrainian law enforcement officers have exposed individuals based in Kyiv who were working on media products for a pro-Russian project run by Viktor Medvedchuk. The latter is a former Ukrainian pro-Russian politician to whose daughter Putin is godfather and who was stripped of his Ukrainian citizenship, leader of pro-Kremlin Opposition Platform for Life (OPFL).

Source: Security Service of Ukraine (SSU); Kyiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office; Prosecutor General's Office (PGO); Ukrainska Pravda source in law enforcement

Quote from SSU: "The Security Service has exposed an underground cell of the pro-Kremlin political project Other Ukraine in Kyiv. In Russia, this organisation is run by Viktor Medvedchuk, who is accused of treason [in Ukraine] and coordinates his activities with [Russia's] Federal Security Service (FSB).

In Kyiv, the project was run by a group of [Russian] proxies engaged in information sabotage against Ukraine. In particular, its members disseminated video content discrediting the Defence Forces and calling on Ukrainians to lay down their arms and surrender to the invaders."

Quote from PGO: "The investigation has found that the former leader of the pro-Kremlin party OPFL, which is banned in Ukraine, registered a public organisation in Russia. The head of the executive committee of this organisation is a former journalist who is a member of his media holding.

The journalist works for the Kremlin project. He engaged a member of his family and a woman he knew living in Kyiv to create propaganda materials. Under his instructions, the woman created anti-Ukrainian cartoons. The media product was posted on the organisation's website and social media."

Evidence of communications regarding the anti-Ukrainian media product with Denys Zharkykh. Photo: SSU

The SSU indicates that Denys Zharkykh, a former presenter on Medvedchuk-owned TV channels and current head of his organisation Other Ukraine in Moscow, oversaw the project.

An Ukrainska Pravda source said the videos were created by screenwriter and artist Nataliia Mykhailova. For each video, the woman received a salary, which was handed over to her in Kyiv by Denys Zharkykh's father, Yurii.

The suspects have been detained. Photo: Kyiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

At present, all three suspects have been served with a notice of suspicion of high treason committed under martial law. Denys Zharkykh has been served in absentia.

Experts concluded that the video contained signs of violation of the foundations of state security in the information sector.

A motion to impose a pre-trial restriction on the suspects in the form of no-alternative custody has been filed with the court, the Kyiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office said.

