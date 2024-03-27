All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Czechia adds pro-Russian Ukrainian MP Medvedchuk to sanctions list

Oleh Pavliuk, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 27 March 2024, 18:15
Czechia adds pro-Russian Ukrainian MP Medvedchuk to sanctions list
Viktor Medvedchuk. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Czech government has added Viktor Medvedchuk, a former Ukrainian MP deprived of Ukrainian citizenship, Artem Marchevskyi, propagandist of Ukrainian origin, and the Kremlin-aligned right-wing website Voice of Europe to the sanctions list.

Source: European Pravda with reference to ČTK

Details: Petr Fiala, Prime Minister of Czechia, stated at a briefing that two individuals and a legal entity had been added to the Czech national sanctions list.

Advertisement:

He was talking about Viktor Medvedchuk, politician and businessman, the Voice of Europe company, and Artem Marchevskyi, politician, media producer and propagandist.

Fiala explained that these sanctions must affect the pro-Russian network that was trying to develop an influence operation in Czechia, which "could have potentially had a serious effect on the security of Czechia and the European Union".

Medvedchuk was in charge of several influence networks from Russia and has personal ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"In Czechia, he uses the Voice of Europe company, which is the legal entity added to the sanctions list," Fiala revealed, adding that Artem Marchevskyi also participates in this activity.

Fiala noted that the pro-Russian group operates outside Czechia as well and is an example of Russia’s long-lasting efforts of influencing democratic processes in Europe.

Background:

  • In November 2022, Czechia announced its intention to create its own list of surnames of supporters of Putin’s regime in addition to the sanctions list approved by the EU.
  • Earlier, the Czech government included Moscow's Patriarch Kirill, a Russian businessman, Vladimir Yevtushenko, and his son, Felix Yevtushenko, and Russia's main missile manufacturer Boris Obnosov, on the list.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: MedvedchuksanctionsCzechia
Advertisement:

Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW

44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine

US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP

Zelenskyy on online casinos: Preparation underway to increase control of industry

Ukrainian government allows some male students to travel abroad for study

EU on Russia striking Ukraine's energy system: This is Putin's response to those who still believe in making peace with him

All News
Medvedchuk
Wife of pro-Kremlin Ukrainian oligarch with links to Putin launches film studio in Russia
Pro-Russian oligarch seeks to regain Ukrainian citizenship, parliamentary mandate and lift sanctions through court
Ukraine demands Serbia ban pro-Russian politician Medvedchuk's political movement
RECENT NEWS
08:00
Russia loses 710 soldiers, 30 artillery systems and 18 armoured personnel carriers
07:36
Ukrainian air defence units destroy all 4 Russian Shahed UAVs targeting Ukraine overnight
06:30
Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW
05:56
Russia hires 14,000 police officers in occupied territories – ISW
05:02
44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
04:17
Ukraine's DTEK energy company loses 80% of its power generation capacity
03:32
US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP
01:28
Large-scale fire breaks out in Russia's Kursk after drone attack – video
00:48
US looks for ways to provide emergency support to Ukraine – White House official
23:36
Russia launches airstrike on Sumy hromada, damaging civilian infrastructure
All News
Advertisement: