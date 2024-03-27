Czechia adds pro-Russian Ukrainian MP Medvedchuk to sanctions list

The Czech government has added Viktor Medvedchuk, a former Ukrainian MP deprived of Ukrainian citizenship, Artem Marchevskyi, propagandist of Ukrainian origin, and the Kremlin-aligned right-wing website Voice of Europe to the sanctions list.

Source: European Pravda with reference to ČTK

Details: Petr Fiala, Prime Minister of Czechia, stated at a briefing that two individuals and a legal entity had been added to the Czech national sanctions list.

He was talking about Viktor Medvedchuk, politician and businessman, the Voice of Europe company, and Artem Marchevskyi, politician, media producer and propagandist.

Fiala explained that these sanctions must affect the pro-Russian network that was trying to develop an influence operation in Czechia, which "could have potentially had a serious effect on the security of Czechia and the European Union".

Medvedchuk was in charge of several influence networks from Russia and has personal ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"In Czechia, he uses the Voice of Europe company, which is the legal entity added to the sanctions list," Fiala revealed, adding that Artem Marchevskyi also participates in this activity.

Fiala noted that the pro-Russian group operates outside Czechia as well and is an example of Russia’s long-lasting efforts of influencing democratic processes in Europe.

Background:

In November 2022, Czechia announced its intention to create its own list of surnames of supporters of Putin’s regime in addition to the sanctions list approved by the EU.

Earlier, the Czech government included Moscow's Patriarch Kirill, a Russian businessman, Vladimir Yevtushenko, and his son, Felix Yevtushenko, and Russia's main missile manufacturer Boris Obnosov, on the list.

