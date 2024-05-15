All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


EU ambassadors approve ban on number of Russian propaganda resources

Mariia Yemets, Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 15 May 2024, 13:19
EU ambassadors approve ban on number of Russian propaganda resources

EU ambassadors have agreed to ban access to four information resources used as tools of Russian propaganda in all EU countries.

Source: Rikard Jozwiak, Europe editor for Radio Liberty, on social media X, European Pravda writes

Quote: "EU ambassadors just agreed to a Europe-wide broadcast ban on Voice of Europe, RIA Novosti, Izvestija and Rossiiskaja Gazeta," he wrote on his Twitter account (X).

Advertisement:

Background:

Earlier, there were reports that the European Commission wanted to add Voice of Europe to the sanctions list.

Czech intelligence services said in March that the website was used to spread anti-Ukrainian propaganda and disinformation on the instructions of Viktor Medvedchuk, against whom Czechia also imposed sanctions (Medvedchuk is a former Ukrainian MP and oligarch with pro-Russian stance who, prior to the full-scale Russian invasion, spread pro-Kremlin propaganda in Ukraine via a number of media that he used to own – ed.)

Rossiyskaya Gazeta is an official newspaper of the Russian government. Last autumn, Bulgaria expelled an employee of this media outlet from the country and banned him from entering the EU for violations that, according to the Bulgarian government, were not related to journalistic activities. 

In early March 2022, following a decision by the EU Council, the EU immediately banned the Russian propaganda channels RT/Russia Today and Sputnik.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: EURussiapropaganda
Advertisement:

Explosions rock Luhansk: Russians claim missile strike on their military camp

Iranian President Raisi killed in helicopter crash

Ukraine's Air Force downs all 29 Russian Shahed drones overnight

Ukrainian electricity provider reveals how much longer blackouts will go on and whether warmer weather will have an impact

Helicopter with Iranian President aboard crashes on border with Azerbaijan

Drones of Ukraine's Security Service attack and set airfield and oil refinery on fire in Russia's Krasnodar Oblast – SSU source

All News
EU
EU has provided €32 billion in financial aid to Ukraine since February 2022
Hungary threatens to disrupt EU sanctions against Russian gas
EU approves Ukraine's plan for Ukraine Facility
RECENT NEWS
14:29
UK intelligence says Russia has labour shortage problems
13:53
Russian strikes on recreation area in Kharkiv Oblast: another fatality found in water body
13:03
Russian cruise missile downed over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
12:29
Consumers in 7 Ukrainian oblasts remain without power supply due to Russian attacks
12:10
Peace on Russian terms will not mean an end to human suffering – Estonian PM
12:01
Situation across war zone has escalated, Ukrainian and Russian forces clash 30 times since start of day – Ukraine's General Staff
11:54
Russians hit Kherson, killing one man – video
11:45
Ukrainian drone attack on Slavyansk oil refinery: Russians confirm damage at plant
11:30
Explosions rock Luhansk: Russians claim missile strike on their military camp
11:21
Estonian PM reveals some countries are already training military in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: