All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians attack infrastructure in Dnipro, killing and injuring people

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 15 May 2024, 14:44
Russians attack infrastructure in Dnipro, killing and injuring people
Smoke rising after a strike. Stock photo: Getty Images

Two people were killed in Dnipro on 15 May as a result of a Russian attack on infrastructure.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Infrastructure was damaged. Early reports indicate that two people were killed. Some people were also injured, and information on the number of people, their condition, and other circumstances is being established."

Advertisement:

Details: Air Command Skhid (East) has reported that Ukrainian air defence shot down a Russian Kh-59/69 missile near the city of Dnipro at 13:30.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Dniprocasualtiesattack
Advertisement:

Explosions rock Luhansk: Russians claim missile strike on their military camp

Iranian President Raisi killed in helicopter crash

Ukraine's Air Force downs all 29 Russian Shahed drones overnight

Ukrainian electricity provider reveals how much longer blackouts will go on and whether warmer weather will have an impact

Helicopter with Iranian President aboard crashes on border with Azerbaijan

Drones of Ukraine's Security Service attack and set airfield and oil refinery on fire in Russia's Krasnodar Oblast – SSU source

All News
Dnipro
Ukrainian forces destroy Russian missile near Dnipro
Russian forces attack Dnipro with Shahed UAVs, causing damage and fires
Explosions rock Dnipro
RECENT NEWS
14:29
UK intelligence says Russia has labour shortage problems
13:53
Russian strikes on recreation area in Kharkiv Oblast: another fatality found in water body
13:03
Russian cruise missile downed over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
12:29
Consumers in 7 Ukrainian oblasts remain without power supply due to Russian attacks
12:10
Peace on Russian terms will not mean an end to human suffering – Estonian PM
12:01
Situation across war zone has escalated, Ukrainian and Russian forces clash 30 times since start of day – Ukraine's General Staff
11:54
Russians hit Kherson, killing one man – video
11:45
Ukrainian drone attack on Slavyansk oil refinery: Russians confirm damage at plant
11:30
Explosions rock Luhansk: Russians claim missile strike on their military camp
11:21
Estonian PM reveals some countries are already training military in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: