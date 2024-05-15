Russians attack infrastructure in Dnipro, killing and injuring people

Two people were killed in Dnipro on 15 May as a result of a Russian attack on infrastructure.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Infrastructure was damaged. Early reports indicate that two people were killed. Some people were also injured, and information on the number of people, their condition, and other circumstances is being established."

Details: Air Command Skhid (East) has reported that Ukrainian air defence shot down a Russian Kh-59/69 missile near the city of Dnipro at 13:30.

