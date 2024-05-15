All Sections
Russians aircraft attack centre of Kherson, injuring 17 civilians – photos

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 15 May 2024, 15:31
Russians aircraft attack centre of Kherson, injuring 17 civilians – photos
Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian combat aircraft hit the centre of Kherson on 15 May in the afternoon, which resulted in 17 casualties.  

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, the Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Roman Mrochko, head of Kherson City Military Administration, on Telegram 

Details: Prokudin stated that the Russians launched airstrikes on the central part of the city. Early reports indicate no casualties among the civilians.

Photo: Kherson Oblast State Administration 

Four women aged 40, 50, 51 and 58 were also taken to hospital with blast injuries and shrapnel wounds to their legs. Another woman, 39, sustained concussion, blast and craniocerebral injuries. 

 
Photo: Kherson Oblast State Administration

In addition, a 78-year-old woman and an 88-year-old man were wounded as well. They are currently in hospital with explosive traumas, wounds to their faces and arms, and craniocerebral injuries. Doctors are conducting examinations and providing the injured with necessary assistance.

 
Photo: Kherson Oblast State Administration

The Russians also damaged residential buildings and an educational institution. 

Updated: At 16:42, Mrochko reported that the number of those wounded in the Russian airstrike increased to 17.

"15 wounded are in hospital, and three of them are in serious condition", he posted on his Telegram channel.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine showed the photos from the site of the attack in the city of Kherson. Reportedly, two fires broke out in residential buildings on different addresses as a result of the strike but they were quickly put out.

People were blocked in another residential building. The rescuers saved three children and a woman and handed them over to the medics.

 

 
 
 
 

Background: 

  • The Russians struck Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank of Dnipro River on the morning of 15 May. A shell hit a multi-storey building in the city's Korabelnyi district.

