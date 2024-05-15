All Sections
Armed Forces of Ukraine deny Russians' bragging about gaining control over Robotyne

Olha Kyrylenko, Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 15 May 2024, 16:01
The village of Robotyne. Photo: DeepState

The Russian Ministry of Defence said on Wednesday that their troops had allegedly captured the village of Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast), but the Ukrainian military denied this claim.

Source: Lieutenant Serhii Skibchyk, 65th Brigade spokesperson, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda; BBC News Ukrainian; DeepState

Quote from Skibchyk: "In fact, they are only on the outskirts, our positions are still in the village, and the Russians are being driven out of there every day. And they come back and try to gain a foothold every day. Both Ukrainian and Russian troops have fire advantage over the village simultaneously. But the majority of the village is still our position."

Details: This information is confirmed by the DeepState project. Its map of the combat actions clearly shows that the village is under the control of Ukraine's Defence Forces.

Why it matters: Robotyne is an important settlement that was heavily fought over for several months. Ukrainian troops managed to liberate the village in August 2023. Since then, the Russian military has been trying to recapture it.

Subjects: Zaporizhzhia Oblastwaroccupation
