Russian missile debris lands on porch
Wednesday, 15 May 2024, 21:56
During a recent air-raid warning, debris from a Russian missile landed in the grounds of a private household in the Myrhorod district in Poltava Oblast.
Source: Filip Pronin, Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "Two Russian missiles entered the airspace in Poltava Oblast during the latest air-raid warning.
Debris from an enemy target fell on the territory of a private household in the Myrhorod district."
Details: Early reports say no one was injured.
