Russian missile debris lands on porch

During a recent air-raid warning, debris from a Russian missile landed in the grounds of a private household in the Myrhorod district in Poltava Oblast.

Source: Filip Pronin, Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Two Russian missiles entered the airspace in Poltava Oblast during the latest air-raid warning.

Debris from an enemy target fell on the territory of a private household in the Myrhorod district."

Details: Early reports say no one was injured.

