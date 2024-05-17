Drones attack oil refinery in Russia's Tuapse, causing fire – video

Two UAVs attempted to attack an oil refinery in the town of Tuapse in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai on the night of 16-17 Friday. A fire broke out at the refinery.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency TASS

Details: The operational headquarters of Krasnodar Krai claimed that the fire at the oil refinery, which occurred after the UAVs crashed, had been contained.

No casualties were reported.

Background:

On the night of 16-17 May, drones and missiles attacked the temporarily occupied city of Sevastopol and Russia’s Novorossiysk.

