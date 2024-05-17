All Sections
UAVs and uncrewed surface vessels attack in Sevastopol: partial power outage – Russian-appointed authorities

Ivashkiv OlenaFriday, 17 May 2024, 01:42
The city of Sevastopol. Photo: Wikipedia

The Kremlin-appointed occupation authorities in Sevastopol have reported that an attack by UAVs and uncrewed surface vessels (USV) was repelled on the night of 16-17 May. Partial power outages have occurred in Sevastopol and Balaklava.

Source: the so-called governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhayev

Details: Razvozhayev reported that the Russians were downing drones with small arms.

Quote: "Several targets have been destroyed as of now without any damage to civilian infrastructure."

Updated: The Krymsky Veter (Crimean Wind) Telegram channel reported that power outages had occurred in parts of Sevastopol and Balaklava.

Райони, в яких зникло світло, виділені червоним
Areas with power outages are highlighted in red

Krymskiy Veter supposed that the Balaklava Thermal Power Plant was presumably the target.

Razvozhayev explained the partial power outage by saying that some equipment at the Sevastopol substation had been shut down. He claimed that wreckage from downed drones fell on the substation. 

As of 03:14, Razvozhayev claimed that the Russians in various areas of Sevastopol were repelling not only UAV attacks but also USVs in the waters of the Black Sea.

Background: 

  • Local authorities in the temporarily occupied city of Sevastopol reported explosions and a response by air defence systems late in the evening on 15 May.
  • On the night of 15-16 May, the Russian Defence Ministry claimed that their air defence systems had downed "five ATACMS operational-tactical missiles" over the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea. 
  • The ASTRA channel, citing two of its sources, reported a fire at an airfield, while the Krymsky Veter (Crimean Wind) channel claimed that the airfield's fuel depot had been hit.  
  • The Russian-controlled authorities in Crimea claimed that the attack had been repelled.
  • An air-raid warning was issued in temporarily occupied Crimea on the night of 14-15 May. Traffic on the Crimean Bridge was suspended for a while, air defences were responding to an attack and explosions were heard.

Support UP or become our patron!

