All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian air defence downs all 20 Russian attack drones overnight

Iryna BalachukFriday, 17 May 2024, 07:36
Ukrainian air defence downs all 20 Russian attack drones overnight
Mobile fire air defence group. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

The Russians attacked Ukraine with 20 Shahed kamikaze drones on the night of 16-17 May, and all of the drones were destroyed.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Quote from the Air Force: "As a result of anti-aircraft operations, all 20 enemy Shahed drones were shot down over Kharkiv, Poltava, Vinnytsia, Odesa and Mykolaiv oblasts."

Advertisement:

Details: The Russians reportedly launched the drones from the Russian cities of Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk.

The air attack was repelled by fighter aircraft and anti-aircraft missile troops of the Air Force, mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Defence Forces, and electronic warfare units.

Update: In the morning, the Air Force reported that a Russian UAV was flying towards Odesa Oblast and that air defences were responding.

Background:

  • On the evening of 16 May, Russian attack UAVs were detected in Ukrainian airspace. Explosions were heard in Kharkiv and Poltava.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Shahed droneUkraine's Air Force
Advertisement:

US announces new US$275 million aid package for Ukraine

Russia uses African Corps in its offensive on Vovchansk – UK intelligence

Plane of Ukraine's former pro-Russian president arrives in Belarus, where Belarussian and Russian leaders meet – Belaruski Hajun

Hungary wants to redefine its NATO status to opt out of supporting Ukraine

Putin still not ready for peace – Macron

Russian attack on Kharkiv printing house destroys 50,000 books – photos

All News
Shahed drone
Russian Shahed attack drones and rockets hit Kharkiv
Ukrainian defenders down all 18 Russian Shahed attack drones launched overnight
Ukraine's air defence downs all 10 launched Shahed drones overnight
RECENT NEWS
23:10
Zelenskyy says new US military aid package is critical as Russians intensify attacks
22:11
Germany officially confirms transfer of another IRIS-T air defence system to Ukraine
21:57
US announces new US$275 million aid package for Ukraine
21:49
Zelenskyy: Putin is powerless without lies, fears Peace Summit outcomes
21:28
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's Armed Forces control border areas of Kharkiv Oblast
21:16
Ukraine's Foreign Minister urges allies to ignore Moscow's alleged readiness for a truce
21:05
Ukraine's Air Force hits 16 clusters of Russian military personnel – General Staff report
21:01
Iceland reacts to Russia's provocations against Western neighbours in Baltic States
20:53
EXPLAINERWhy UN Srebrenica resolution is important for Ukraine
20:46
Germany sends another IRIS-T system to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: