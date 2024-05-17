Ukrainian air defence downs all 20 Russian attack drones overnight

Mobile fire air defence group. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

The Russians attacked Ukraine with 20 Shahed kamikaze drones on the night of 16-17 May, and all of the drones were destroyed.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Quote from the Air Force: "As a result of anti-aircraft operations, all 20 enemy Shahed drones were shot down over Kharkiv, Poltava, Vinnytsia, Odesa and Mykolaiv oblasts."

Details: The Russians reportedly launched the drones from the Russian cities of Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk.

The air attack was repelled by fighter aircraft and anti-aircraft missile troops of the Air Force, mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Defence Forces, and electronic warfare units.

Update: In the morning, the Air Force reported that a Russian UAV was flying towards Odesa Oblast and that air defences were responding.

Background:

On the evening of 16 May, Russian attack UAVs were detected in Ukrainian airspace. Explosions were heard in Kharkiv and Poltava.

