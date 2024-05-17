Volodymyr Klitschko arrives in Riyadh to support Usyk

Legendary Ukrainian boxer Volodymyr Klitschko has arrived at the fight between WBA, WBO, IBO and IBF champion Oleksandr Usyk (21-0, 14 KOs) and WBC titleholder Tyson Fury (34-0-1, 24 KOs).

Quote: "I’m here in Riyad for the undisputed championship fight. In the senseless war that putin’s russia has started in Ukraine, with objective to make Ukraine disappear, as a country and nation, to reduce it to silence and then to ashes. Here we are, the world on Saturday night will look at Saudi Arabia. We are not silent. Here are Talented boxers, talented Olympic athletes.

We, Ukrainians are just a talented nation all around, period. I’m here to say that we’re standing firm to give our country visibility and support. And it’s a historic fight for boxing. It will, establish the first fully unified Ukrainian heavyweight champion! Good luck to Usyk this Saturday."

The Usyk-Fury fight will take place on 18 May. The fight was originally scheduled for 17 February, but the Englishman was injured during a training camp.

Earlier, Usyk’s promoter Oleksandr Krasiuk, commented on Fury's weight loss and also reacted to the conflict with Tyson's team.

John Fury hit one of the Ukrainian's teammates with his head and received a cut. After the incident, Tyson harshly commented on his father's behaviour.

