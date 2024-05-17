Russian strike on Odesa district: civilian killed, number of casualties rises to 8 – photo, video

Ukrainian emergency workers dealing with the aftermath of the Russian strike on Odesa Oblast. Photo: Screenshot from a video by Ukraine’s National Police

One civilian was reportedly killed and eight more injured in a Russian attack on Odesa district on the afternoon of 17 May.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration (OMA); Ukraine’s National Police in Odesa Oblast

Quote: "Unfortunately, one person was killed in today's Russian attack on Odesa district. My sincere condolences to the family and friends.

The number of casualties has increased to eight people."

Details: The Odesa OMA noted that five of the injured are in moderate condition in hospital, while others had been treated on the spot.

Background: On 17 May, a fire broke out in Odesa district at the site of a Russian missile hit, causing damage to civilian infrastructure.

