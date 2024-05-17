Russian strike on Odesa district: civilian killed, number of casualties rises to 8 – photo, video
One civilian was reportedly killed and eight more injured in a Russian attack on Odesa district on the afternoon of 17 May.
Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration (OMA); Ukraine’s National Police in Odesa Oblast
Quote: "Unfortunately, one person was killed in today's Russian attack on Odesa district. My sincere condolences to the family and friends.
The number of casualties has increased to eight people."
Від російського удару по Одещині загинула людина. Кількість постраждалих зросла до 8— Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) May 17, 2024
Відео: ГУНП в Одеській області pic.twitter.com/sobcJHRF2h
Details: The Odesa OMA noted that five of the injured are in moderate condition in hospital, while others had been treated on the spot.
Background: On 17 May, a fire broke out in Odesa district at the site of a Russian missile hit, causing damage to civilian infrastructure.
