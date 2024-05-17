All Sections
Explosion rocks St Petersburg Signal Corps Academy, casualties reported

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 17 May 2024, 22:11
Explosion rocks St Petersburg Signal Corps Academy, casualties reported
Photo: Screenshot

An explosion has occurred at the Budyonny Military Academy of the Signal Corps in St Petersburg, Russia, which is under the responsibility of the Russian Ministry of Defence. Local media have reported that the explosion was caused by an old munition.

Source: St Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov; Astra Telegram channel 

Details: The explosion is believed to have been caused by a World War II-era munition on the territory of the academy. Seven people were reportedly injured by the blast.

The governor of St Petersburg responded by saying that "The incident was not a terrorist attack" and that the cause was being investigated.

Subjects: Russiaexplosion
