Russia, through Rossotrudnichestvo, the Russian Federal Agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States Affairs, Compatriots Living Abroad, and International Humanitarian Cooperation, has increased spending on programmes for foreign "journalists, bloggers and youth". In the first four months of 2024, Rossotrudnichestvo announced tenders for 230 million roubles (about US$2.5 million) worth of "accurate coverage" of the war, more than in the entire year of 2023.

Source: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center

Details: Rossotrudnichestvo is a structure created for the functioning of the Russian agent network around the world.

As part of its programmes, Rossotrudnichestvo annually pays for thousands of young "representatives of socio-political circles" from abroad to travel to Russia, including to temporarily occupied territories.

In Russia, foreign so-called journalists are trained at the Sputnik news agency and the Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper.

Later, they become propaganda centres in their countries and conduct information campaigns against Ukraine and the entire civilised world.

The National Resistance Center noted that propagandists were no less responsible for the war in Ukraine than Russian soldiers. A propagandist can be reported here.

