Number of casualties after Russian attack with guided bombs on Kharkiv rises

Authorities have reported that 31 people were affected as a result of Russian strikes with guided aerial bombs on 17 May.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: The number of casualties has increased to 31, with three more fatalities, as a result of Russian strikes with guided aerial bombs on the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv on 17 May.

Advertisement:

In the evening, there were reports of 28 casualties.

Background: Early reports by the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration indicated that the Russians conducted two strikes with guided aerial bombs on 17 May, including in the Holodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv.

Support UP or become our patron!