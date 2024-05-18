All Sections
Number of casualties after Russian attack with guided bombs on Kharkiv rises

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 18 May 2024, 08:31
Number of casualties after Russian attack with guided bombs on Kharkiv rises
Heavy fire. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Authorities have reported that 31 people were affected as a result of Russian strikes with guided aerial bombs on 17 May.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: The number of casualties has increased to 31, with three more fatalities, as a result of Russian strikes with guided aerial bombs on the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv on 17 May. 

In the evening, there were reports of 28 casualties.

Background: Early reports by the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration indicated that the Russians conducted two strikes with guided aerial bombs on 17 May, including in the Holodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv.

Subjects: Kharkiv
