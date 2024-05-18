All Sections
Zelenskyy expects Russian offensive in Kharkiv Oblast to be only first wave

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 18 May 2024, 11:26
Zelenskyy expects Russian offensive in Kharkiv Oblast to be only first wave
Zelenskyy at a press conference. Photo: Ukrainska Pravda

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Russian advances in Kharkiv Oblast are only the first of several waves of offensives.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with AFP

Details: Zelenskyy said the situation in Kharkiv Oblast was "controlled" but "not stabilised."

He said Russian troops had advanced five to ten kilometres along the northeastern border before being stopped by Ukrainian forces.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "The Russian offensive could consist of several waves. The first wave was in Kharkiv Oblast.

We must be sober and understand that they are going deep into our territory. And not vice versa. And this is still their advantage."

