Russian airstrike on Kharkiv: death toll rises to four

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 18 May 2024, 12:28
Ukrainian emergency workers dealing with the aftermath of the Russian strike on Kharkiv. Photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service in Kharkiv Oblast

A fourth person has died in hospital after being injured in a Russian strike on the city of Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs on Friday, 17 May.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration (OMA), on Telegram

Quote from Syniehubov: "Unfortunately, the death toll from yesterday's attack on Kharkiv has risen to four.

A man, 33, has died in hospital."

Details: The authorities added that 16 people are being treated in hospital, with two of them in a serious condition.

Background: On 17 May, Kharkiv OMA reported that Russian forces had struck Kharkiv's Kholodnohirskyi district twice using guided aerial bombs.

