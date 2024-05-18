Russian airstrike on Kharkiv: death toll rises to four
Saturday, 18 May 2024, 12:28
A fourth person has died in hospital after being injured in a Russian strike on the city of Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs on Friday, 17 May.
Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration (OMA), on Telegram
Quote from Syniehubov: "Unfortunately, the death toll from yesterday's attack on Kharkiv has risen to four.
A man, 33, has died in hospital."
Details: The authorities added that 16 people are being treated in hospital, with two of them in a serious condition.
Background: On 17 May, Kharkiv OMA reported that Russian forces had struck Kharkiv's Kholodnohirskyi district twice using guided aerial bombs.
