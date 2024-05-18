All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians attack Odesa with ballistic missile, military reports

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 18 May 2024, 13:22
Russians attack Odesa with ballistic missile, military reports
Iskander M missile. Photo: TASS, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet

The Russians struck Odesa Oblast with a ballistic missile on the morning of 18 May. 

Source: Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South

Details: The military reported that the strike occurred at 06:00. It is likely that Russia used an Iskander-M missile. 

Advertisement:

The authorities have not reported on the strike or its consequences. 

Additionally, a Russian Orlan-10 reconnaissance drone was shot down over the oblast during the night.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Odesa Oblastmissile strike
Advertisement:

US announces new US$275 million aid package for Ukraine

Russia uses African Corps in its offensive on Vovchansk – UK intelligence

Plane of Ukraine's former pro-Russian president arrives in Belarus, where Belarussian and Russian leaders meet – Belaruski Hajun

Hungary wants to redefine its NATO status to opt out of supporting Ukraine

Putin still not ready for peace – Macron

Russian attack on Kharkiv printing house destroys 50,000 books – photos

All News
Odesa Oblast
Russians fire three ballistic and three cruise missiles on Odesa Oblast in one day
Russian naval mine defused in Odesa Oblast – video
Ukraine's air defence destroys 17 out of 20 Shahed drones in Odesa Oblast at night
RECENT NEWS
23:10
Zelenskyy says new US military aid package is critical as Russians intensify attacks
22:11
Germany officially confirms transfer of another IRIS-T air defence system to Ukraine
21:57
US announces new US$275 million aid package for Ukraine
21:49
Zelenskyy: Putin is powerless without lies, fears Peace Summit outcomes
21:28
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's Armed Forces control border areas of Kharkiv Oblast
21:16
Ukraine's Foreign Minister urges allies to ignore Moscow's alleged readiness for a truce
21:05
Ukraine's Air Force hits 16 clusters of Russian military personnel – General Staff report
21:01
Iceland reacts to Russia's provocations against Western neighbours in Baltic States
20:53
EXPLAINERWhy UN Srebrenica resolution is important for Ukraine
20:46
Germany sends another IRIS-T system to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: