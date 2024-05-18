Russians attack Odesa with ballistic missile, military reports
Saturday, 18 May 2024, 13:22
The Russians struck Odesa Oblast with a ballistic missile on the morning of 18 May.
Source: Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South
Details: The military reported that the strike occurred at 06:00. It is likely that Russia used an Iskander-M missile.
The authorities have not reported on the strike or its consequences.
Additionally, a Russian Orlan-10 reconnaissance drone was shot down over the oblast during the night.
