First recruitment centre of Ukraineʼs Special Operations Forces launched

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOSaturday, 18 May 2024, 15:20
Photo: Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The first recruitment centre of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been launched in Kyiv.

Source: press service of Special Operations Forces (SOF)

Quote: "From now on, those who want to join the Special Operations Forces can get detailed information and professional support offline."

Details: The Special Operations Forces recruitment centre provides consultations on training, support and conditions of service in the Special Operations Forces, as well as assistance in selecting a military speciality.

In addition, the Special Operations Forces promise full legal support in registration when entering the service.

Background: 

  • On 9 May 2024, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Serhii Lupanchuk from the post of Commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and appointed to this position Oleksandr Trepak, Hero of Ukraine.

Subjects: Special Operations Forces
