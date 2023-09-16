All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Special Operations Forces reveal details of missile launch on Russian submarine in Crimea

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOSaturday, 16 September 2023, 08:01
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces reveal details of missile launch on Russian submarine in Crimea
Fire in the docks of Sevastopol on 13 September. Photos from open sources

The attacks on the Russian submarine Rostov-on-Don and the landing ship Minsk on the night of 13 September were carried out by the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: Press service of the Special Operations Forces

Details: Special forces officers revealed certain details of the operation.

Advertisement:

The officers received information from several sources about the likely location of the Minsk large landing ship and the Rostov-on-Don diesel-electric submarine at one of the ship repair enterprises in temporarily occupied Sevastopol.

In order to identify targets, guide and direct fire, and conduct reconnaissance at the operational depth of the Russians, they involved operators of the Special Operations Forces.

The group approached a safe place by boat and moved to the shore using underwater delivery vehicles.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

After successful infiltration (penetration into certain Russian positions – ed.), the soldiers began to perform the main part of the operation. With the help of special reconnaissance equipment, identification and targeting were carried out.

During the direct hit (the Ukrainian Air Force used Storm Shadow cruise aircraft missiles - ed.), the group carried out fire adjustments and confirmed the destruction of targets.

The video shows the aftermath of the attack.

After that, the soldiers of the Special Operations Forces conducted a successful exfiltration (withdrawal of soldiers from the scene of hostilities – ed.).

Quote from Special Operation Forces: "All this became possible thanks to the professionalism and audacity of our soldiers!

This information is published after a certain time, taking into account operational security and making the enemy understand that there is no longer a safe place for them. Let's move on!"

Read also: Explosions in Sevastopol: Commander of Ukraine's Air Force thanks pilots

Background:

  • On the night of 12-13 September, the occupation authorities of Sevastopol claimed that a missile attack caused a fire to break out at a shipyard near Kilen-balka, and the Russian Ministry of Defence reported an attack by missiles and uncrewed surface vessels (USVs) that damaged two ships.
  • OSINT researchers reported that a Ropucha-class large landing ship and a Kilo-class submarine were damaged at a shipyard in occupied Sevastopol. The Russian Telegram channel Baza wrote that the attack damaged the Minsk large landing ship and the Rostov-on-Don diesel-electric submarine, which was launched only in 2014 and is the carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles, which the Russian Federation is firing on peaceful cities in Ukraine.
  • According to UK Intelligence, the Russian large landing ship Minsk and the Rostov-on-Don diesel-electric submarine, which were in Sevastopol undergoing dry-dock repairs, sustained critical damage due to a strike by Ukraine.
  • On the afternoon of 13 September, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, thanked Ukrainian pilots for the explosions in temporarily occupied Sevastopol.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

VIDEOSiren sounds in Sevastopol, Russian administration urges people to seek shelter

Hackers break into Russian database with data on hundreds of millions of flights

Budanov: 9 people killed in attack on Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol

People not ready to spend money on anything other than weapons – Zelenskyy on elections

Canada to join process of training Ukrainians on F-16s – Canadian PM

Zaluzhnyi speaks with Milley's successor for the first time

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:19
Russian army suffers high staff turnover in Ukraine – UK Defence Intelligence
09:56
VIDEOSiren sounds in Sevastopol, Russian administration urges people to seek shelter
09:49
Air defence destroys 14 out of 15 Russian attack drones overnight
09:33
Over 500 more Russians killed in Ukraine
09:26
US asks Poland to clarify statement on cessation of arms supplies to Ukraine
09:15
US appoints head of Ukraine aid oversight team
09:03
PHOTOExplosions thunder in Sevastopol, missile wreckage falls from sky
09:00
A wild, wild world: what is rewilding and why is it part of Ukraine's future?
08:31
Russians cannot accept loss of positions near Andriivka – General Staff report
07:43
12 Shahed drones downed over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight: infrastructure facility damaged
All News
Advertisement: