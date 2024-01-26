All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Boldly and professionally: Ukrainian special forces post video of them raiding Russian strong point – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 26 January 2024, 12:35
Boldly and professionally: Ukrainian special forces post video of them raiding Russian strong point – video
Screenshot: video released by the press service of the SOF

Officers of the 8th Separate Regiment of the Special Operations Forces (SOF) of the Ukrainian Armed Forces have performed a successful raid on a Russian strong point on the Donetsk front.

Source: a video released by the press service of the SOF

Quote: "Spoiler alert: the three-minute video contains a comprehensive insight into the courage and professionalism of the SOF officers."

Advertisement:

Details: The press service noted that the combat unit acted quickly and coherently: while some of the soldiers distracted the Russians with RGP-40 [revolver-type 40mm grenade launcher] fire, the other part approached the Russians from the rear.

The SOF officers reportedly secured the strong point and captured two Russian soldiers.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Special Operations Forceswar
Advertisement:

EU countries to discuss proposals for new sanctions against Russia

Ukraine's spy chief: Number of drone attacks on Russian infrastructure may increase

Former Russian-appointed leader of occupied Sevastopol detained in London

"The future belongs to technology and infantry": Azov commander talks about the best weapons – video

Ukrainian high jumper Mahuchikh wins first tournament of 2024 with new record

Ukraine's Air Force Commander says Ukrainian jets struck occupied airbase in Belbek in Crimea

All News
Special Operations Forces
Special Operations Forces come close to Russians and destroy observation posts – video
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces show destruction of two Russian artillery systems – video
Special Operations Forces destroy Russian artillery division in 10 days – video
RECENT NEWS
08:38
US not against Ukraine's membership in NATO, Biden supports it – Department of State
08:22
Russians target Kharkiv with drones, causing fire at business premises – photo
08:19
EU countries to discuss proposals for new sanctions against Russia
08:01
Ukraine's Armed Forces kill 1,000 Russian soldiers, destroy 33 artillery systems and 16 armoured combat vehicles in one day
07:29
US Defense Secretary meets with UK counterpart in Washington to discuss support for Ukraine – photo
07:14
Russians attack with 4 Shahed drones, 2 UAVs downed by air defence
06:58
66 combat clashes occur in combat zone over past day – General Staff report
06:38
Russia claims attack by 11 Ukrainian UAVs
06:22
ISW analyses Putin's statements about "demilitarised" zone
05:28
Ukraine's spy chief: Number of drone attacks on Russian infrastructure may increase
All News
Advertisement: