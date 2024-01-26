Boldly and professionally: Ukrainian special forces post video of them raiding Russian strong point – video

Screenshot: video released by the press service of the SOF

Officers of the 8th Separate Regiment of the Special Operations Forces (SOF) of the Ukrainian Armed Forces have performed a successful raid on a Russian strong point on the Donetsk front.

Source: a video released by the press service of the SOF

Quote: "Spoiler alert: the three-minute video contains a comprehensive insight into the courage and professionalism of the SOF officers."

Details: The press service noted that the combat unit acted quickly and coherently: while some of the soldiers distracted the Russians with RGP-40 [revolver-type 40mm grenade launcher] fire, the other part approached the Russians from the rear.

The SOF officers reportedly secured the strong point and captured two Russian soldiers.

