Boldly and professionally: Ukrainian special forces post video of them raiding Russian strong point – video
Friday, 26 January 2024, 12:35
Officers of the 8th Separate Regiment of the Special Operations Forces (SOF) of the Ukrainian Armed Forces have performed a successful raid on a Russian strong point on the Donetsk front.
Source: a video released by the press service of the SOF
Quote: "Spoiler alert: the three-minute video contains a comprehensive insight into the courage and professionalism of the SOF officers."
Details: The press service noted that the combat unit acted quickly and coherently: while some of the soldiers distracted the Russians with RGP-40 [revolver-type 40mm grenade launcher] fire, the other part approached the Russians from the rear.
The SOF officers reportedly secured the strong point and captured two Russian soldiers.
