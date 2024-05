The village of Tiahynka (Kherson Oblast). Photo: DeepStateMap

A man, 67, has been killed in a Russian attack on the village of Tiahynka (Kherson Oblast).

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "This afternoon, the invaders attacked the village of Tiahynka in Beryslav district with a tank.

Unfortunately, a man, 67, who was outside during the strike has been fatally injured."

