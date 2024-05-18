Ukrainian forces shoot down Russian missile near Kryvyi Rih

Three Russian aerial targets have been destroyed. Photo: Air Command Skhid (East)

Ukraine’s Defence Forces shot down a Russian Kh-59/69 missile over the Kryvyi Rih district (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast) on Saturday, 18 May.

Source: Serhii Lysak, the Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration, on Telegram; Air Command Skhid (East)

Quote from Lysak: "Another aerial target has been destroyed.

A unit of Air Command East has shot down a missile over Kryvyi Rih district".

Details: Earlier, Lysak reported that Ukraine’s Defence Forces had shot down a Russian Shahed loitering munition in the Kamianske district.

Air Command East reported that three Russian aerial targets had been destroyed in its area of responsibility in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast as of 16:00 on 18 May: a Kh-59/69 cruise missile, a Shahed loitering munition, and a SuperCam UAV.

