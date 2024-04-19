Russians hit infrastructure facility in Kryvyi Rih, injuring three people

The residents of Dnipropetrovsk region during the Russian strike. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The Russians hit an infrastructure facility in the city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast during an attack on the night of 18-19 April, causing a fire to break out and injuring three people.

Source: Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of Kryvyi Rih City Defence Council, on Telegram

Quote from Vilkul: "It was a very disturbing night... The enemy bombarded Ukraine, including our oblast and the city of Kryvyi Rih, with missiles and attack drones. About 10 missiles were shot down in the sky over the oblast. But there was a strike on an infrastructure facility in the city, and a fire broke out."

Details: Vilkul said that all operational services had arrived at the scene, and the aftermath was being dealt with.

There are three confirmed cases of people being injured: two men aged 43 and 53, and a woman aged 58. Both men are in hospital with injuries of moderate severity.

Background:

On the night of 18-19 April, Russia launched a missile attack on Ukraine. An air-raid warning was issued throughout the country, with the air raid lasting until 06:15.

In addition, the Russians launched Shahed attack drones.

The Russians hit a residential building in Dnipro. The five-storey building was partially destroyed, and a fire broke out.

As a result of the Russian strike, two people were killed in the city of Dnipro, six people were killed in Synelnykove, including two young children, and 29 other residents of the oblast were injured.

