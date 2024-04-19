All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians hit infrastructure facility in Kryvyi Rih, injuring three people

Iryna BalachukFriday, 19 April 2024, 09:45
Russians hit infrastructure facility in Kryvyi Rih, injuring three people
The residents of Dnipropetrovsk region during the Russian strike. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The Russians hit an infrastructure facility in the city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast during an attack on the night of 18-19 April, causing a fire to break out and injuring three people.

Source: Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of Kryvyi Rih City Defence Council, on Telegram

Quote from Vilkul: "It was a very disturbing night... The enemy bombarded Ukraine, including our oblast and the city of Kryvyi Rih, with missiles and attack drones. About 10 missiles were shot down in the sky over the oblast. But there was a strike on an infrastructure facility in the city, and a fire broke out."

Advertisement:

Details: Vilkul said that all operational services had arrived at the scene, and the aftermath was being dealt with.

There are three confirmed cases of people being injured: two men aged 43 and 53, and a woman aged 58. Both men are in hospital with injuries of moderate severity.

Background:

  • On the night of 18-19 April, Russia launched a missile attack on Ukraine. An air-raid warning was issued throughout the country, with the air raid lasting until 06:15.
  • In addition, the Russians launched Shahed attack drones. 
  • The Russians hit a residential building in Dnipro. The five-storey building was partially destroyed, and a fire broke out.
  • As a result of the Russian strike, two people were killed in the city of Dnipro, six people were killed in Synelnykove, including two young children, and 29 other residents of the oblast were injured.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kryvyi Rihmissile strike
Advertisement:

US announces new US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine

Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine

Russian deputy defence minister was arrested because of special operation by Ukrainian intelligence

Security Service detains abbot of Sviatohirsk Lavra of Moscow-linked church

"Recovery is not a luxury": a report from the Rebuilding Ukraine conference

Attack on Ukrainska Pravda investigative journalist Mykhailo Tkach: two suspects appear in case

All News
Kryvyi Rih
Russian missile downed near Ukraine's Kryvyi Rih
Blackouts prompt creation of "small-scale electricity sources" in Kryvyi Rih
Russians strike Kryvyi Rih, injuring woman
RECENT NEWS
19:19
Zelenskyy says Russia wants to disrupt Peace Summit in Switzerland and has detailed plan
19:19
Biden says soldiers in trenches in Ukraine's east cheered when US voted to approve military aid for Ukraine
18:54
US announces new US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine
18:31
Biden: We're gonna be sending equipment to Ukraine in the next few hours
18:09
Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine
17:52
Russians target Sumy suburbs, air defence unit downs missile in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
17:51
Danish Carlsberg Group to invest about US$50.5 million in Ukrainian business
17:50
US military aid alone won't be enough to defeat Russia – Ukraine's foreign minister
17:35
Russians purge libraries in occupied Crimea of books referencing Holodomor and Crimean Tatars
17:33
Belarus deploys air defence detachment to Russian border
All News
Advertisement: