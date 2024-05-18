All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy: Russian forces losing personnel and equipment on Kharkiv front

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 18 May 2024, 19:28
Zelenskyy: Russian forces losing personnel and equipment on Kharkiv front
The current situation on the Kharkiv front. Screenshot: Deepstatemap

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Russian forces are suffering substantial personnel and equipment losses on the Kharkiv front, where they expected to quickly gain territory. 

Source: President Zelenskyy in a video address on 18 May

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I am grateful to all of our soldiers and units of the Defence Forces of Ukraine who have this week proven that the Russian state will pay for everything it is doing against our people and our society.

Advertisement:

I am grateful to each of our soldiers who have shown fortitude and have been able to reassure us of it further this week, especially on the Kharkiv front. [Russian] occupation forces are losing personnel and equipment in substantial numbers, even though they expected to make quick gains on our land, just like they did in 2022."

Details: Zelenskyy also said that "we have achieved such a level [of mastery] in our fighting for Ukraine that Russian evil will not be able to hide from our just responses even on its own land".

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: ZelenskyyKharkiv Oblastwar
Advertisement:

US announces new US$275 million aid package for Ukraine

Russia uses African Corps in its offensive on Vovchansk – UK intelligence

Plane of Ukraine's former pro-Russian president arrives in Belarus, where Belarussian and Russian leaders meet – Belaruski Hajun

Hungary wants to redefine its NATO status to opt out of supporting Ukraine

Putin still not ready for peace – Macron

Russian attack on Kharkiv printing house destroys 50,000 books – photos

All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy: Free from Russia, Crimea will be one of the best places to live in Europe
Zelenskyy: Ukraine has only quarter of what it needs to protect its skies
Zelenskyy expects Russian offensive in Kharkiv Oblast to be only first wave
RECENT NEWS
23:10
Zelenskyy says new US military aid package is critical as Russians intensify attacks
22:11
Germany officially confirms transfer of another IRIS-T air defence system to Ukraine
21:57
US announces new US$275 million aid package for Ukraine
21:49
Zelenskyy: Putin is powerless without lies, fears Peace Summit outcomes
21:28
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's Armed Forces control border areas of Kharkiv Oblast
21:16
Ukraine's Foreign Minister urges allies to ignore Moscow's alleged readiness for a truce
21:05
Ukraine's Air Force hits 16 clusters of Russian military personnel – General Staff report
21:01
Iceland reacts to Russia's provocations against Western neighbours in Baltic States
20:53
EXPLAINERWhy UN Srebrenica resolution is important for Ukraine
20:46
Germany sends another IRIS-T system to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: