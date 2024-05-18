Zelenskyy: Russian forces losing personnel and equipment on Kharkiv front

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Russian forces are suffering substantial personnel and equipment losses on the Kharkiv front, where they expected to quickly gain territory.

Source: President Zelenskyy in a video address on 18 May

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I am grateful to all of our soldiers and units of the Defence Forces of Ukraine who have this week proven that the Russian state will pay for everything it is doing against our people and our society.

I am grateful to each of our soldiers who have shown fortitude and have been able to reassure us of it further this week, especially on the Kharkiv front. [Russian] occupation forces are losing personnel and equipment in substantial numbers, even though they expected to make quick gains on our land, just like they did in 2022."

Details: Zelenskyy also said that "we have achieved such a level [of mastery] in our fighting for Ukraine that Russian evil will not be able to hide from our just responses even on its own land".

