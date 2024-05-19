At least six civilians injured in Russian strike on Kharkiv district

A strong explosion was heard in the city of Kharkiv on the morning of 19 May.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "A strong explosion in Kharkiv.

Be careful!"

Details: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration has urged citizens to take shelter.

The air-raid warning has been in place for 8 hours in Kharkiv Oblast, while the previous one was in effect for 18 hours.

Updated: Syniehubov later added that the strikes were heard in Kharkiv district.

Early reports indicate that six people were injured in the Russian strike on Mala Danylivka hromada. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

