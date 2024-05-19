All Sections
Ukrainian female fencing team wins gold at the World Cup in Bulgaria

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 19 May 2024, 14:37
Ukrainian female fencing team wins gold at the World Cup in Bulgaria
Ukrainian sabre fencer Olha Kharlan. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Ukrainian female sabre fencing team won gold in the World Fencing Cup in Plovdiv.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

The women's team, composed of Olha Kharlan, Alina Komashchuk, Yuliia Bakastova, and Olena Kravatska, defeated Spain in the final. The Ukrainian athletes led for the majority of the match. However, before the eighth bout, the opponents gained the upper hand, 37 to 40. Kharlan made a comeback, overcoming her Spanish counterpart and winning the final 45 to 43.

The Ukrainians were able to overcome a difficult draw of opponents on their road to the final, first defeating Algeria (45:35) and then knocking off their Americans and French opponents with the same score of 45 to 38.

Previously, Kharlan won silver in the solo sabre tournament. Olha has won seven medals (two of them gold) in personal and team competitions at the World Cup-2023/24.

Ukraine's women's sabre fencing team has been selected for the 2024 Olympic Games, where eight teams will compete in a team format. Before then, the Ukrainians will compete in another competition: the European Championship.

