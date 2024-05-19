Russian missile downed in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Sunday, 19 May 2024, 18:10
A Russian Kh-59/69 missile was shot down by the Ukrainian military in the Novomoskovsk district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
Source: Serhii Lysak, the Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Air Command Skhid (East) on Facebook
Quote: "The defenders from the Air Command Skhid turned an enemy missile into scrap.
It was shot down in the Novomoskovsk district."
Details: The Air Command Skhid clarified that a Kh-59/69 air-to-surface missile was shot down in the Novomoskovsk district by their unit.
