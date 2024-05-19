All Sections
Russian missile downed in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 19 May 2024, 18:10
Probably a Kh-59 missile downed in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Stock photo: National Police of Ukraine

A Russian Kh-59/69 missile was shot down by the Ukrainian military in the Novomoskovsk district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: Serhii Lysak, the Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Air Command Skhid (East) on Facebook

Quote: "The defenders from the Air Command Skhid  turned an enemy missile into scrap.

It was shot down in the Novomoskovsk district."

Details: The Air Command Skhid clarified that a Kh-59/69 air-to-surface missile was shot down in the Novomoskovsk district by their unit.

