Russian missile downed in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Probably a Kh-59 missile downed in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Stock photo: National Police of Ukraine

A Russian Kh-59/69 missile was shot down by the Ukrainian military in the Novomoskovsk district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: Serhii Lysak, the Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Air Command Skhid (East) on Facebook

Quote: "The defenders from the Air Command Skhid turned an enemy missile into scrap.

It was shot down in the Novomoskovsk district."

Details: The Air Command Skhid clarified that a Kh-59/69 air-to-surface missile was shot down in the Novomoskovsk district by their unit.

