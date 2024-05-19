Russians lost 1500 soldiers on Kharkiv front within week – Ukraine's General Staff

The Russians lost 1572 members of personnel and 263 units of armament and military equipment on the Kharkiv front this week.

Source: report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 19:30

Quote: "In total, over this week, the losses of the Russian occupiers on the Kharkiv front were 1572 members of personnel and 263 units of armament and military equipment.

Specifically, eight tanks, 13 armoured combat vehicles, 12 artillery systems, an air defence system, 75 UAVs, 66 vehicles and 12 units of special equipment of the Russians were destroyed. In addition to this, nine tanks, 11 armoured combat vehicles, 21 artillery systems, 32 vehicles and three units of special equipment of the enemy were damaged."

Details: As of 19:30, 19 May, since the beginning of the day, 105 combat clashes occurred in the combat zone.

The Russians keep launching artillery attacks on border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy Oblasts, specifically on the settlements of Luhivka, Druzhba and Bilopillia.

On the Kharkiv front, the Russians, supported by aircraft, attack the units of the Defence Forces of Ukraine with guided aerial bombs. Since the beginning of the day 11 combat clashes occurred on this front, and four of them are still ongoing.

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian forces repelled 10 Russian attacks near the settlements of Synkivka, Ivanivka, Berestove and Stelmakhivka. Two more are ongoing.

On the Sivershchyna front, 22 Russian attacks were repelled near the settlements of Bilohorivka, Verkhnokamianske, Rozdolivka and Ivano-Darivka. One more combat clash is ongoing.

The Russians keep pushing on the Pokrovsk front. They have attempted to break through Ukrainian defences 25 times since the beginning of the day. Seven combat clashes out of their total number are still ongoing.

On the Kramatorsk and Prydniprovske fronts, the intensity of Russian attacks decreased in the evening. One combat clash is ongoing on each front.

There were no significant changes on other fronts.

