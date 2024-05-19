All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


5 civilians killed in Russian attack on Kupiansk district

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 19 May 2024, 15:26
5 civilians killed in Russian attack on Kupiansk district
Screenshot: deepstatemap on 19 May

On 19 May, the Russians attacked the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv Oblast, killing and injuring several people.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration on Telegram 

Details: Five civilians were killed as a result of bombardment by an Uragan multiple-launch missile system in the villages of Novoosynove and Kivsharivka.

Advertisement:

Men aged 64, 65, and 58 were killed, along with two women aged 56 and 72.

Another nine people were hurt, including five men and four women.

Previously: At least five people were killed in a Russian missile strike in Kharkiv Oblast in the small hours of 19 May.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kharkiv Oblastwar
Advertisement:

US announces new US$275 million aid package for Ukraine

Russia uses African Corps in its offensive on Vovchansk – UK intelligence

Plane of Ukraine's former pro-Russian president arrives in Belarus, where Belarussian and Russian leaders meet – Belaruski Hajun

Hungary wants to redefine its NATO status to opt out of supporting Ukraine

Putin still not ready for peace – Macron

Russian attack on Kharkiv printing house destroys 50,000 books – photos

All News
Kharkiv Oblast
Ukrainian positions in Kharkiv Oblast strengthened, Russians cannot spread out our forces – Zelenskyy
Russian forces hit recreation area near Kharkiv, 6 killed, 27 injured – photos
At least six civilians injured in Russian strike on Kharkiv district
RECENT NEWS
23:10
Zelenskyy says new US military aid package is critical as Russians intensify attacks
22:11
Germany officially confirms transfer of another IRIS-T air defence system to Ukraine
21:57
US announces new US$275 million aid package for Ukraine
21:49
Zelenskyy: Putin is powerless without lies, fears Peace Summit outcomes
21:28
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's Armed Forces control border areas of Kharkiv Oblast
21:16
Ukraine's Foreign Minister urges allies to ignore Moscow's alleged readiness for a truce
21:05
Ukraine's Air Force hits 16 clusters of Russian military personnel – General Staff report
21:01
Iceland reacts to Russia's provocations against Western neighbours in Baltic States
20:53
EXPLAINERWhy UN Srebrenica resolution is important for Ukraine
20:46
Germany sends another IRIS-T system to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: