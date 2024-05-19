5 civilians killed in Russian attack on Kupiansk district

On 19 May, the Russians attacked the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv Oblast, killing and injuring several people.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: Five civilians were killed as a result of bombardment by an Uragan multiple-launch missile system in the villages of Novoosynove and Kivsharivka.

Men aged 64, 65, and 58 were killed, along with two women aged 56 and 72.

Another nine people were hurt, including five men and four women.

Previously: At least five people were killed in a Russian missile strike in Kharkiv Oblast in the small hours of 19 May.

