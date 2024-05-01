All Sections
All-terrain vehicle with flag of neutral Austria shown at NATO trophy vehicle exhibition in Moscow – photo

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 1 May 2024, 23:18
All-terrain vehicle with flag of neutral Austria shown at NATO trophy vehicle exhibition in Moscow – photo
The exhibition of trophy vehicles in Moscow. Photo: Martin Rosenkranz/Twitter (X)

A Pinzgauer M 712 T 6x6 army all-terrain vehicle bearing the flag of neutral Austria has been spotted at a Moscow exhibition of trophy vehicles allegedly captured by Russian troops in Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda; Heute

Details: The exhibition on Poklonnaya Hill in Moscow displays Western military equipment allegedly captured in Ukraine, including a German Leopard 2 tank, a German Marder infantry fighting vehicle and an American Bradley.

The exhibition also features a large collection of wheeled vehicles, including a Pinzgauer M 712 T 6x6 marked with the Austrian flag.

These vehicles were used for medical purposes by both the Austrian and Swiss armies between 1972 and 2008 and have now been withdrawn from production. From the photo, Heute points out, it can be seen that the all-terrain vehicle displayed in Moscow was used in Switzerland.

While it remains unclear how the Pinzgauer got to Ukraine, as it was never officially reported as having been provided to Ukrainian troops, the question arises as to why the vehicle is marked with the flag of neutral Austria.

Background:

  • Austria has never provided Kyiv with weapons and is not a member of NATO. Heute writes that the manufacturer of Pinzgauer is the Austrian company Steyr-Puch, and the flags of Austria and Switzerland both contain the colours red and white, which is why "the Russians later painted the Austrian flag on the vehicle".
  • Swiss Eagle 1 armoured vehicles have previously been spotted in Ukraine, and there have also been reports of Swiss-made ammunition being supplied to Ukraine.

