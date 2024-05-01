Diesel exports from Russian ports fall by a quarter in April

Diesel fuel and petroleum oil exports from Russian ports fell by 26% in April to 3.07 million tonnes.

Source: enkorr, a Ukrainian energy news outlet, citing research by the A-95 Consulting Group

Quote: "The reduction in supplies has been caused by a decrease in production due to planned repair work and unscheduled shutdowns as a result of attacks by Ukrainian UAVs on primary oil refining units."

Details: Another factor affecting exports by Russian and Belarusian companies is the cyclical surge in demand during the spring sowing period.

April saw a decline in transshipments in Baltic ports, the Black Sea, and the Far East.

Last month, exports through Baltic terminals fell by 28% to 1.78 million tonnes. Shipments from Black Sea ports declined by 15% to 1.28 million tonnes. The export of diesel and petroleum oil from terminals in Russia's Far East fell more than sevenfold to 23,000 tonnes.

The amount of distillates shipped by sea from Russian ports will remain low in May due to refinery repairs. In addition, Ukrainian UAVs have resumed their attacks on fuel and energy infrastructure sites since the end of April. The Ilsky and Slavyansk refineries in Krasnodar Krai were hit on the night of 27-28 April, and equipment at Rosneft's Ryazan refinery was damaged again on 30 April.

