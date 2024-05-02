Russia loses 1,030 soldiers and 29 armoured combat vehicles over past 24 hours
Thursday, 2 May 2024, 07:58
Russian forces continue to suffer losses in the war against Ukraine, losing 1,030 soldiers, 29 armoured combat vehicles, and 20 tanks over the past 24 hours alone.
Source: General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 2 May 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- 470,870 (+1,030) military personnel;
- 7,332 (+20) tanks;
- 14,096 (+29) armoured combat vehicles;
- 12,044 (+20) artillery systems;
- 1,053 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 784 (+4) air defence systems;
- 348 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 325 (+0) helicopters;
- 9,561 (+23) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,126 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 26 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 16,224 (+49) vehicles and tankers;
- 1,988 (+8) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being ascertained.
