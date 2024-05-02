Russians forcibly evict residents of occupied Kherson Oblast

Ukraine’s National Resistance Center has reported that the Russian occupation administration has been conducting forced evictions of residents of Hola Prystan, Kokhaniv and Hladkivka in Kherson Oblast.

Source: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center (NRC)

Quote: "The invaders are evacuating the population in buses taken from schools and motor transport companies. The population is temporarily housed in settlements south of the Kherson region and Crimea.

The premises where they are housed are specially overcrowded and unsatisfactory, to continue agitating them to move to Russia. This is also to encourage the men to register for military service, with subsequent mobilisation into the ranks of the occupation army."

Details: The NRC added that the Russians prohibit the evicted population from taking any bulky items with them. They are only allowed to take hand luggage.

Quote: "In this way, the invaders release houses and apartments to accommodate Russian invaders, employees of Russian administrations, and Russians who wish to move to certain settlements."

Details: Meanwhile, as the NTC noted, the Russians are installing netting over the roadway of the section of the R57 motorway between Hola Prystan and Tavriiske. The nets are being secured on trees and poles along the road.

Quote: "In this way, the invaders are trying to protect their equipment from Ukrainian drones."

