Russians intensify attacks on Avdiivka front; 121 clashes occur in total over past day – Ukraine's General Staff

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

A total of 121 combat clashes have taken place at the front during the past day. The Russians conducted five missile strikes and 63 airstrikes and fired from multiple-launch rocket systems at the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas 72 times.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 2 May

Quote from the General Staff: "The settlements of Kharkiv, Zolochiv, Hlyboke, Velyka Danylivka, Slobozhanske, Kupiansk and Borova (Kharkiv Oblast); Serebrianka Forest and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast); Dyliivka, Soloviove, Ocheretyne, Novoselivka, Prohres, Umanske, Zhelanne, Novozhelanne, Novomykhailivka, Kostiantynivka, Urozhaine and Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast); Lobkove and Orikhiv (Zaporizhzhia Oblast); and Olhivka, Tiahynka and Veletenske (Kherson Oblast) were hit by airstrikes.

Over 120 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts came under [Russian] artillery fire."

Details: On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 14 Russian attacks near the settlements of Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Kyslivka, Kotliarivka, Berestove and Kopanky (Kharkiv Oblast) and Stelmakhivka (Luhansk Oblast).

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 14 Russian attacks near the settlements of Hrekivka, Novoiehorivka, Nevske and Serebrianka Forest (Luhansk Oblast) and Terny (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled 20 Russian attacks near the settlements of Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Verkhnokamianske, Spirne and Novyi (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 39 Russian attacks near the settlements of Kalynove, Arkhanhelske, Prohres, Ocheretyne, Sokil, Soloviove, Novopokrovske, Semenivka, Umanske, Yasnobrodivka, Netailove and Pervomaiske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane and Urozhaine (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians, supported by their aircraft, tried to break through Ukrainian defences 22 times.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders near the villages of Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast) and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast) two times.

On the Kherson front, the Russians are persisting in their intention to drive Ukrainian troops from their footholds on the Dnipro River's left (east) bank. Russian troops mounted nine unsuccessful assaults on Ukrainian positions over the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Air Force and Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery hit a command post, a UAV ground control station and eight areas where Russian military personnel were concentrated.

