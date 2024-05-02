Zelenskyy orders faster delivery of weapons from partners to battlefield

At a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ordered all possible measures to be taken to reduce the timeframe for delivering weapons from Ukraine’s international partners to the battlefield.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: "Defence Minister Rustem Umierov presented a report on the timetables for the delivery of weapons from [our] partners within the framework of the announced aid packages. I have ordered all possible measures to be taken to reduce the timeframe. This applies particularly to the supply of air defence systems to protect human lives and energy infrastructure."

Details: The president said he had also heard a comprehensive report on the readiness of fortifications in the border regions and areas of active hostilities. The report was presented by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Oleksandr Yakovets, Head of the State Special Transport Service.

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported on the current situation across the combat zone and the organisation of unit rotations to restore strength. The attendees discussed the pace and needs for staffing new brigades.

In addition, Oleksandr Kamyshin, Ukraine's Minister for Strategic Industries, reported on the current rate of production of drones and electronic warfare equipment and their deployment to the battlefield and to cover critical facilities.

Previously:

On 24 April, US President Joe Biden signed legislation enacted by Congress to provide about US$61 billion in new military and economic aid to Ukraine, as well as help to other US allies.

The White House assured the media that the necessary assistance would be swiftly delivered directly to the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

