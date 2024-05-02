All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy orders faster delivery of weapons from partners to battlefield

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 2 May 2024, 17:22
Zelenskyy orders faster delivery of weapons from partners to battlefield
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Ukrainian President’s Office

At a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ordered all possible measures to be taken to reduce the timeframe for delivering weapons from Ukraine’s international partners to the battlefield.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: "Defence Minister Rustem Umierov presented a report on the timetables for the delivery of weapons from [our] partners within the framework of the announced aid packages. I have ordered all possible measures to be taken to reduce the timeframe. This applies particularly to the supply of air defence systems to protect human lives and energy infrastructure."

Advertisement:

Details: The president said he had also heard a comprehensive report on the readiness of fortifications in the border regions and areas of active hostilities. The report was presented by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Oleksandr Yakovets, Head of the State Special Transport Service.

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported on the current situation across the combat zone and the organisation of unit rotations to restore strength. The attendees discussed the pace and needs for staffing new brigades.

In addition, Oleksandr Kamyshin, Ukraine's Minister for Strategic Industries, reported on the current rate of production of drones and electronic warfare equipment and their deployment to the battlefield and to cover critical facilities.

Previously:

  • On 24 April, US President Joe Biden signed legislation enacted by Congress to provide about US$61 billion in new military and economic aid to Ukraine, as well as help to other US allies.
  • The White House assured the media that the necessary assistance would be swiftly delivered directly to the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: aid for UkrainestaffweaponsZelenskyy
Advertisement:

Netherlands plans to transfer F-16s to Ukraine in autumn

Russia threatens to strike "British military facilities" in Ukraine

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry announces non-recognition of Putin's presidency and calls on the world to do likewise

Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief pays 48-hour visit to eastern fronts due to difficult situation there – photo

Ukrainian 79th Brigade still holds several positions on outskirts of Novomyhailivka – Ukrainska Pravda sources

Magura V5 drone sent by Ukrainian intelligence hits Russian speedboat in Crimea – source

All News
aid for Ukraine
Two Estonian boats named Irpin and Reni join Ukrainian Navy – photos
Norway allocates over US$600 million to support Ukraine, mainly for air defence
Zelenskyy holds series of meetings to disrupt Russian plans – video
RECENT NEWS
20:04
Polish President confirms his participation in Ukraine's Peace Summit in Switzerland
19:38
Netherlands plans to transfer F-16s to Ukraine in autumn
19:35
Poland will keep paying for over 20,000 Starlink terminals for Ukraine
19:09
Ukraine receives new batch of Patriot missiles from allies – Spanish government
19:00
German chancellor urges Europe to supply Ukraine with more military aid from their stockpiles
18:55
France denies having sent troops to Ukraine
18:22
Russians strike Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, injuring 4 people
18:13
Zelenskyy discusses work on security agreement with Estonian PM
17:37
EU preparing for sudden cessation of Russian gas supplies – European Commissioner
17:32
Zelenskyy discusses Peace Summit and frontline situation in Ukraine with Lithuanian president
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: