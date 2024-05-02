All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Two Estonian boats named Irpin and Reni join Ukrainian Navy – photos

Iryna BalachukThursday, 2 May 2024, 13:28
Two Estonian boats named Irpin and Reni join Ukrainian Navy – photos
Photo: Ukrainian Navy on Facebook

The Command of the Ukrainian Navy has assigned the names Irpin – in honour of the Ukrainian hero city – and Reni – in honour of the port city closest to the Republic of Estonia – to two Estonian boats.

Source: Ukrainian Navy on Facebook

Quote: "The boats Irpin and Reni will perform combat tasks, including protecting civilian navigation."

Advertisement:

Details: On 2 May, the naval flags of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were hoisted on these boats. 

 
Photo: Ukrainian Navy on Facebook

Reportedly, a ceremony under the leadership of Ukrainian Navy Commander Vice Admiral Oleksii Neizhpapa took place with the participation of the Navy and a delegation from Estonia led by Commodore Jüri Saska, Commander of the Estonian Navy.

 
Photo: Ukrainian Navy on Facebook

"After the ceremony, the guests had the opportunity to familiarise themselves with the arrangement of the boats and their performance characteristics during the sea passage, and to see the aftermath of enemy strikes on the port infrastructure of Ukraine," the Ukrainian Navy reported.

 
Photo: Ukrainian Navy on Facebook

Background:

  • On 26 April, the Ministry of Defence of Estonia announced the delivery of two patrol boats to Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: EstoniaNavyaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:

Netherlands plans to transfer F-16s to Ukraine in autumn

Russia threatens to strike "British military facilities" in Ukraine

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry announces non-recognition of Putin's presidency and calls on the world to do likewise

Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief pays 48-hour visit to eastern fronts due to difficult situation there – photo

Ukrainian 79th Brigade still holds several positions on outskirts of Novomyhailivka – Ukrainska Pravda sources

Magura V5 drone sent by Ukrainian intelligence hits Russian speedboat in Crimea – source

All News
Estonia
Estonian MP embarks on 1,700-km bike ride from Tallinn to Kyiv to raise funds for Ukrainian Armed Forces
Estonia will not deport Ukrainian men with expired passports
Estonian intelligence says probability of front collapse in Ukraine decreases
RECENT NEWS
20:04
Polish President confirms his participation in Ukraine's Peace Summit in Switzerland
19:38
Netherlands plans to transfer F-16s to Ukraine in autumn
19:35
Poland will keep paying for over 20,000 Starlink terminals for Ukraine
19:09
Ukraine receives new batch of Patriot missiles from allies – Spanish government
19:00
German chancellor urges Europe to supply Ukraine with more military aid from their stockpiles
18:55
France denies having sent troops to Ukraine
18:22
Russians strike Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, injuring 4 people
18:13
Zelenskyy discusses work on security agreement with Estonian PM
17:37
EU preparing for sudden cessation of Russian gas supplies – European Commissioner
17:32
Zelenskyy discusses Peace Summit and frontline situation in Ukraine with Lithuanian president
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: