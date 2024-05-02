Two Estonian boats named Irpin and Reni join Ukrainian Navy – photos

The Command of the Ukrainian Navy has assigned the names Irpin – in honour of the Ukrainian hero city – and Reni – in honour of the port city closest to the Republic of Estonia – to two Estonian boats.

Source: Ukrainian Navy on Facebook

Quote: "The boats Irpin and Reni will perform combat tasks, including protecting civilian navigation."

Advertisement:

Details: On 2 May, the naval flags of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were hoisted on these boats.

Photo: Ukrainian Navy on Facebook

Reportedly, a ceremony under the leadership of Ukrainian Navy Commander Vice Admiral Oleksii Neizhpapa took place with the participation of the Navy and a delegation from Estonia led by Commodore Jüri Saska, Commander of the Estonian Navy.

Photo: Ukrainian Navy on Facebook

"After the ceremony, the guests had the opportunity to familiarise themselves with the arrangement of the boats and their performance characteristics during the sea passage, and to see the aftermath of enemy strikes on the port infrastructure of Ukraine," the Ukrainian Navy reported.

Photo: Ukrainian Navy on Facebook

Background:

On 26 April, the Ministry of Defence of Estonia announced the delivery of two patrol boats to Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!