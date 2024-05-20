All Sections
Peace on Russian terms will not mean an end to human suffering – Estonian PM

Ivanna KostinaMonday, 20 May 2024, 12:10
Stock photo: Getty Images

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has said the Baltic states should convey to Western countries the opinion that peace on Russian terms will not mean an end to human suffering.

Source: Kaja Kallas, Prime Minister of Estonia, in an interview with Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT, as reported by European Pravda

Kallas denies that Russia is winning the war.

"I think we need to set Ukraine's victory as our goal because 'it's hard to understand how to win a war, but you will never win it if the purpose of the war is not victory'. This was said by historian Timothy Snyder, and I fully agree with him," she noted.

The Prime Minister of Estonia admitted that Western allies increasingly need to be convinced of the need to support Ukraine, but she believes that the Baltic states and Poland must explain to them what life really looked like during the Soviet occupation.

"Even the end of the war does not mean the end of human suffering. If we look at our history, after the end of World War II in our countries, there were no military actions, but there were mass deportations and our culture, our language were repressed.

All this happened in peacetime. So we know and understand that peace on Russian terms does not mean the end of human suffering, and we must convey this to our counterparts," Kallas emphasised.

Background:

  • Earlier, Kaja Kallas said she believes that fear stands in the way of more support for Ukraine from the rest of the free world.
  • Kallas has also stated she believes that Russian leader Vladimir Putin wants to use the threat of mass migration to divide and weaken Europe’s support for Ukraine.
  • Over the course of the next four years, Estonia will continue committing 0.25% of its GDP to military aid for Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

