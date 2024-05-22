All Sections
Ukrainian forces attack Russians twice on Kharkiv front, causing Russians to lose 60 soldiers – Ukraine's General Staff

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 22 May 2024, 08:59
Ukrainian defenders. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian and Russian forces have clashed 116 times across the war zone over the past 24 hours, with the Pokrovsk front (Donetsk Oblast) being the hottest spot, where 42 combat engagements took place. A total of 13 combat engagements took place on the Kharkiv front, where Ukrainian forces mounted two attacks on the Russians.

Source: Dmytro Lykhovii, spokesperson for Ukraine's General Staff, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "A total of 116 combat engagements have taken place across the front of the Russo-Ukrainian war over the past 24 hours. Comparatively speaking, this is 50 less than a week ago."

Details: Lykhovii noted that Russian troops were continuing their assault operations on the Kharkiv front. A total of 13 combat engagements occurred there over the past 24 hours. Ukrainian forces mounted two attacks on the Russians.

In particular, the fighting raged near the settlements of Slobozhanske, Lyptsi, Vovchansk and Starytsia.

The Russians have lost over 220 personnel (64 killed in action) and 32 pieces of weapons and military equipment in the north of Kharkiv Oblast over the past 24 hours. Ukrainian forces destroyed one tank, one armoured combat vehicle, four howitzers and mortars, nine strategic and tactical UAVs and six units of vehicles belonging to the Russians.

Lykhovii further said that the Pokrovsk front was the most intense in terms of combat activity. Ukrainian forces repelled 42 Russian attacks near the settlements of Sievierne, Umanske, Kalynove, Netailove, Yasnobrodivka, Novoselivka Persha, Novooleksandrivka, Prohres and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians, supported by aircraft, attempted to force Ukrainian defenders out of their positions.

On this front, Russian forces have lost a total of more than 320 personnel (118 killed in action) and 20 pieces of weapons and military equipment.

warUkraineRussia
