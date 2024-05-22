Russian airstrike on residential buildings in Kharkiv: number of casualties increases to 10

Explosions have been heard in Kharkiv during an air-raid warning. Ukraine's Air Force reported launches of guided bombs by Russian tactical aircraft in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, the Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Kharkiv mayor Ihor Terekhov; Suspilne Kharkiv (local branch of Ukraine's public broadcaster); Ukraine's Air Force

Quote from Terekhov: "Kharkiv residents, be careful! Several explosions have been heard in the city."

Details: Suspilne and Syniehubov also reported the explosions. "City of Kharkiv and surrounding area: take shelter!"

The Air Force also warned of launches of guided bombs by tactical aircraft in Kharkiv Oblast.

Updated: At 14:05 Syniehubov wrote that Russians attacked Kharkiv.

Quote from Syniehubov: Early reports say [they attacked us – ed.] with a guided munition. There is a fire at a civilian petrol station and damage to a cafe. The information about the injured is being ascertained.

Later, the mayor of the city clarified that the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city came under Russian attack.

"[The strike took place – ed.] in the residential area with houses, shops, transport and a playground."

Updated at 14:13: Terekhov reported about four injured. Syniehubov said that a trolleybus driver was in a serious condition. As a result of the Russian attack, an apartment building caught fire and the cars were damaged.



Later, the city mayor reported that nine people were injured.

Updated at 14:57: Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration reported that 10 people were injured in the attack on Kharkiv.

"Four out of them were hospitalised, one man is in severe condition. Others were treated on the spot".

