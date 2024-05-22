All Sections
Russia's war crimes: 357 Russian soldiers and collaborationists identified

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 22 May 2024, 21:18
Russia's war crimes: 357 Russian soldiers and collaborationists identified
Andrii Kostin

Ukrainian law enforcement officers have identified 357 Russian soldiers and representatives of the occupying authorities who are suspected of committing war crimes. 83 people on this list have been convicted.

Source: Andrii Kostin, Prosecutor General of Ukraine, at a meeting with Morris Tidball-Binz, UN Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, cited by the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine

Quote: "As of today, 357 soldiers from the Armed Forces of Russia and representatives of the occupying ‘authorities’, suspected of committing premeditated murders, torturing and ill-treatment of civilians and prisoners of war, have been identified.

83 out of them have been convicted. However, the real number of such crimes, including those committed in the temporarily occupied territories and detention facilities located in Russia, is much higher."

Details: Kostin noted that the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine is open to strengthening cooperation in order to facilitate an efficient investigation of the aforementioned and other war crimes and hold the perpetrators accountable.

 

Subjects: war crimesOffice of the Prosecutor GeneralRussia
war crimes
Russian authorities forcibly deport legally incapacitated people from occupied territories
44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
Fifth wife of head of Russian political party served with notice of suspicion of kidnapping Ukrainian children
