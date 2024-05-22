Russia's war crimes: 357 Russian soldiers and collaborationists identified

Ukrainian law enforcement officers have identified 357 Russian soldiers and representatives of the occupying authorities who are suspected of committing war crimes. 83 people on this list have been convicted.

Source: Andrii Kostin, Prosecutor General of Ukraine, at a meeting with Morris Tidball-Binz, UN Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, cited by the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine

Quote: "As of today, 357 soldiers from the Armed Forces of Russia and representatives of the occupying ‘authorities’, suspected of committing premeditated murders, torturing and ill-treatment of civilians and prisoners of war, have been identified.

83 out of them have been convicted. However, the real number of such crimes, including those committed in the temporarily occupied territories and detention facilities located in Russia, is much higher."

Details: Kostin noted that the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine is open to strengthening cooperation in order to facilitate an efficient investigation of the aforementioned and other war crimes and hold the perpetrators accountable.

