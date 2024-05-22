All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian forces attack Pokrovsk suburb with Iskander missile: 2 civilians killed – photos

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 22 May 2024, 09:39
Russian forces attack Pokrovsk suburb with Iskander missile: 2 civilians killed – photos

Two people have been killed and two more, including a child, injured in a Russian missile attack on the outskirts of the town of Pokrovsk (Donetsk Oblast).

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office on Facebook

Quote: "Russian forces launched a missile attack on the territory of the village of Rih in Pokrovsk at 23:00 on 21 May. The yard of a house where a family lived was struck. A man, 52, and his wife, 46, sustained fatal injuries. The couple's son, 10, sustained a mine-blast injury."

Advertisement:
 
The aftermath of the Russian strikes on the outskirts of Pokrovsk
Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: In addition, a 24-year-old resident of a neighbouring house was injured. The survivors were hospitalised.

 
The aftermath of the Russian strikes on the outskirts of Pokrovsk
Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

The explosion damaged three households and a gas pipeline.

Early reports indicated that Russian forces had fired an Iskander missile on the settlement.

 
The aftermath of the Russian strikes on the outskirts of Pokrovsk
Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

The prosecutor's office has launched a criminal investigation into the incident under Article 438.2 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

 
The aftermath of the Russian strikes on the outskirts of Pokrovsk
Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk Oblastmissile strikecasualties
Advertisement:

Boxers Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will face off in a rematch on 21 December

Sweden donates its largest aid package to Ukraine

Donald Trump says he would bomb Moscow and Beijing – WP

Russians launch 4 mechanised attacks in Donetsk to test reaction – ISW

Russians have partial success on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukraine's Speaker Stefanchuk explains why he does not hold presidential power, as Putin claimed

All News
Donetsk Oblast
Russians attempt 23 assaults on Pokrovsk front – General Staff report
Situation across war zone has escalated, Ukrainian and Russian forces clash 30 times since start of day – Ukraine's General Staff
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence shares footage of Ukrainian forces repelling Russian assault on Chasiv Yar – video
RECENT NEWS
14:00
Swedish PM on largest military aid package: Ukraine's fight is our fight
13:57
Lithuania to allocate €5 million to rebuild schools and kindergartens in Ukraine
13:50
Russians shell Nikopol, injuring 2 civilians and damaging power line – photos
13:47
Czechia urges allies to fulfil financial commitments for ammunition for Ukraine
13:39
Power outages in Rivne Oblast due to UAV attack
13:32
Boxers Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will face off in a rematch on 21 December
13:11
EXPLAINERWhy protests erupted in Armenia and whether Moscow can preserve its influence over the country
12:53
Ukraine's Air Force may receive AEW&C aircraft from Sweden, significantly boosting Ukraine's aerial capabilities
12:32
Couple who survived attack on hypermarket in Kharkiv contacts police not to be searched for
12:22
UK Defence Intelligence explains why Russia cancelled Army Games and Tank Biathlon
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: