Russian forces attack Pokrovsk suburb with Iskander missile: 2 civilians killed – photos
Two people have been killed and two more, including a child, injured in a Russian missile attack on the outskirts of the town of Pokrovsk (Donetsk Oblast).
Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office on Facebook
Quote: "Russian forces launched a missile attack on the territory of the village of Rih in Pokrovsk at 23:00 on 21 May. The yard of a house where a family lived was struck. A man, 52, and his wife, 46, sustained fatal injuries. The couple's son, 10, sustained a mine-blast injury."
Details: In addition, a 24-year-old resident of a neighbouring house was injured. The survivors were hospitalised.
The explosion damaged three households and a gas pipeline.
Early reports indicated that Russian forces had fired an Iskander missile on the settlement.
The prosecutor's office has launched a criminal investigation into the incident under Article 438.2 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
