All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Polish Foreign Ministry responds to Ukraine's request to down Russian missiles

Khrystyna Bondarieva , OLEKSANDR SHUMILINThursday, 23 May 2024, 11:19
Polish Foreign Ministry responds to Ukraine's request to down Russian missiles

The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs has stated that Ukraine's request to shoot down Russian missiles from NATO territory is a matter for discussion.

Source: Paweł Wroński, a Polish journalist, in an interview with RMF FM, as reported by European Pravda

Wroński noted that Ukraine is indeed asking its neighbours to shoot down Russian missiles from their territory. 

Advertisement:

Quote: "The Ukrainian side is making such a request that Polish military forces and Polish air defence systems shoot down missiles flying over Ukrainian territory," Wroński said. 

He mentioned that this is a matter for discussion, and added that potential missile interceptions are associated with a number of prerequisites. 

"For example, technical issues concerning the range of these missiles, as well as legal issues. What will happen if the wreckage of such a missile destroys someone's property or causes someone's death because, ultimately, the missile will not dissolve in the air," he said.

Background:

  • On 22 May, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba discussed Kyiv's call to partners to shoot down Russian missiles from their territory, noting that if they do not want to do so, there is another option.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that assistance from the North Atlantic Alliance in shooting down Russian missiles over the territory of Ukraine would help compensate for Kyiv's deficit in air defence and would not drag NATO in the war.
  • Earlier, Zelenskyy said he did not understand why Western NATO allies downed Iranian missiles and drones flying towards Israel, but were afraid to do the same in Ukraine, fearing dragging the Alliance in a war with Russia.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Russiamissile strike
Advertisement:

Boxers Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will face off in a rematch on 21 December

Sweden donates its largest aid package to Ukraine

Donald Trump says he would bomb Moscow and Beijing – WP

Russians launch 4 mechanised attacks in Donetsk to test reaction – ISW

Russians have partial success on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukraine's Speaker Stefanchuk explains why he does not hold presidential power, as Putin claimed

All News
Russia
Another top-level general arrested in Russia
Norway bans entry for Russian tourists
US Secretary of State supports allowing Ukraine to hit Russia with US-supplied weapons – the NYT
RECENT NEWS
14:00
Swedish PM on largest military aid package: Ukraine's fight is our fight
13:57
Lithuania to allocate €5 million to rebuild schools and kindergartens in Ukraine
13:50
Russians shell Nikopol, injuring 2 civilians and damaging power line – photos
13:47
Czechia urges allies to fulfil financial commitments for ammunition for Ukraine
13:39
Power outages in Rivne Oblast due to UAV attack
13:32
Boxers Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will face off in a rematch on 21 December
13:11
EXPLAINERWhy protests erupted in Armenia and whether Moscow can preserve its influence over the country
12:53
Ukraine's Air Force may receive AEW&C aircraft from Sweden, significantly boosting Ukraine's aerial capabilities
12:32
Couple who survived attack on hypermarket in Kharkiv contacts police not to be searched for
12:22
UK Defence Intelligence explains why Russia cancelled Army Games and Tank Biathlon
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: