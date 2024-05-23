Another top-level general arrested in Russia

A Russian court has arrested Vadim Shamarin, Deputy Chief of the General Staff and the head of the Main Communications Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces.

Source: Interfax, a Russian news outlet and news agency; Meduza, a Latvia-based Russian news outlet

Details: It was reported that Shamarin had been charged with receiving a particularly large bribe. The senior official of the Russian Defence Ministry was taken into custody for two months so far.

Shamarin is supposedly accused of bribery in the conclusion of state contracts and has been brought in for questioning in a criminal case.

Background:

Earlier, Russia's Deputy Defence Minister Timur Ivanov was detained in Russia on suspicion of taking a bribe. Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin had been informed of Ivanov's detention, and that Russian former Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu had been warned in advance.

It was reported that Ivanov was in a Russian detention centre and was being persecuted by the Putin regime as a result of active measures taken by Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence.

Also in May, Yuriy Kuznetsov, the head of the personnel department of the Russian Defence Ministry, was detained and accused of taking a bribe. In addition, Ivan Popov, the former commander of the 58th Army, who criticised the Russian Ministry of Defence, was arrested in a fraud case.

