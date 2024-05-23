Another top-level general arrested in Russia
Thursday, 23 May 2024, 11:05
A Russian court has arrested Vadim Shamarin, Deputy Chief of the General Staff and the head of the Main Communications Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces.
Source: Interfax, a Russian news outlet and news agency; Meduza, a Latvia-based Russian news outlet
Details: It was reported that Shamarin had been charged with receiving a particularly large bribe. The senior official of the Russian Defence Ministry was taken into custody for two months so far.
Advertisement:
Shamarin is supposedly accused of bribery in the conclusion of state contracts and has been brought in for questioning in a criminal case.
Background:
- Earlier, Russia's Deputy Defence Minister Timur Ivanov was detained in Russia on suspicion of taking a bribe. Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin had been informed of Ivanov's detention, and that Russian former Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu had been warned in advance.
- It was reported that Ivanov was in a Russian detention centre and was being persecuted by the Putin regime as a result of active measures taken by Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence.
- Also in May, Yuriy Kuznetsov, the head of the personnel department of the Russian Defence Ministry, was detained and accused of taking a bribe. In addition, Ivan Popov, the former commander of the 58th Army, who criticised the Russian Ministry of Defence, was arrested in a fraud case.
Support UP or become our patron!