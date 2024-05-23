All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


​​Putin heads to Belarus to meet Lukashenko

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINThursday, 23 May 2024, 12:30
​​Putin heads to Belarus to meet Lukashenko
Stock photo: Getty Images

On 23 May, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin will visit Belarus and meet with Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, in Minsk in the evening.

Source: Russia's Interfax news agency, quoting Putin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov

Details: Peskov reports that Putin and Lukashenko are expected to have a "big talk" in Minsk on 23 May and that "there will be a whole day of this very official visit" on 24 May.

Advertisement:

The Kremlin press service said that during the talks, "it is planned to discuss the most burning issues of further development of Russian-Belarusian relations of strategic partnership and alliance, the course and prospects of integration cooperation within the Union State, as well as key topics on the international agenda."

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: PutinBelarus
Advertisement:

Boxers Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will face off in a rematch on 21 December

Sweden donates its largest aid package to Ukraine

Donald Trump says he would bomb Moscow and Beijing – WP

Russians launch 4 mechanised attacks in Donetsk to test reaction – ISW

Russians have partial success on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukraine's Speaker Stefanchuk explains why he does not hold presidential power, as Putin claimed

All News
Putin
"Hiding like Count Dracula": Ukrainian intelligence knows where Putin's bunkers are
Putin will only leave Kremlin over his dead body – Zelenskyy
Putin hints that Moscow will not accept Macron's "Olympic truce" idea
RECENT NEWS
14:00
Swedish PM on largest military aid package: Ukraine's fight is our fight
13:57
Lithuania to allocate €5 million to rebuild schools and kindergartens in Ukraine
13:50
Russians shell Nikopol, injuring 2 civilians and damaging power line – photos
13:47
Czechia urges allies to fulfil financial commitments for ammunition for Ukraine
13:39
Power outages in Rivne Oblast due to UAV attack
13:32
Boxers Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will face off in a rematch on 21 December
13:11
EXPLAINERWhy protests erupted in Armenia and whether Moscow can preserve its influence over the country
12:53
Ukraine's Air Force may receive AEW&C aircraft from Sweden, significantly boosting Ukraine's aerial capabilities
12:32
Couple who survived attack on hypermarket in Kharkiv contacts police not to be searched for
12:22
UK Defence Intelligence explains why Russia cancelled Army Games and Tank Biathlon
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: