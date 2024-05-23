​​Putin heads to Belarus to meet Lukashenko

On 23 May, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin will visit Belarus and meet with Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, in Minsk in the evening.

Source: Russia's Interfax news agency, quoting Putin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov

Details: Peskov reports that Putin and Lukashenko are expected to have a "big talk" in Minsk on 23 May and that "there will be a whole day of this very official visit" on 24 May.

The Kremlin press service said that during the talks, "it is planned to discuss the most burning issues of further development of Russian-Belarusian relations of strategic partnership and alliance, the course and prospects of integration cooperation within the Union State, as well as key topics on the international agenda."

