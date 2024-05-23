All Sections
Ukraine lacks air defence systems, it's world's weakness – Zelenskyy on new Russian attack on Kharkiv

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 23 May 2024, 13:06
Aftermath of Russian attack on Kharkiv on 23 May. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kharkiv Oblast

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has urged world leaders to be more decisive in their counteraction against Russia’s terror after the new heinous Russian attack on the city of Kharkiv and Kharkiv Oblast, calling on them to allow Ukraine to effectively destroy Russian launchers on the territory of the Russian Federation.

Source: Zelenskyy on social media

Quote: "An extremely heinous Russian attack against Kharkiv and Liubotyn – early reports say, 15 missiles at once were launched. Sadly, people have been killed and injured. Emergency services are already on the site of the attacks, and every person injured will receive the necessary treatment.

The Russian terrorists [soldiers – ed.] benefit from the lack of air defence in Ukraine and its inability to destroy the missile launchers of the terrorists at their exact locations near our borders. And this weakness is not our weakness but the weakness of the world which, for more than two years, has not had enough courage to give the terrorists the treatment they deserve."

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that the terror must be defeated everywhere, under any circumstances and in any continent. And this is a duty of everyone in the world who is able to protect life from terror. Ukraine does everything within its power but more decisiveness from world leaders is needed.

Background: On 23 May Russian troops launched about 15 strikes with S-300 or S-400 missiles on civilian infrastructure of the city of Kharkiv and Kharkiv Oblast. Early reports say that 6 people were killed and 13 more were injured in the attack.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kharkivmissile strikeair defenceZelenskyy
